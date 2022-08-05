 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR

  • Updated
  • 0

Click and gape at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel ceiling up close. Click again and join thousands of pilgrims praying and circling around the cube-shaped Kaaba at Islam’s most sacred site. Or strap on a headset and enter the holy city of Jerusalem.

There you’ll hear the murmur of Jewish prayers at the Western Wall or thousands of worshippers saying amen in unison at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. You can even light a virtual candle at the site where Christians believe Jesus rose from the grave.

All without ever leaving home.

Worshippers, tourists and visitors from around the world are increasingly joining virtual reality religious activities and pilgrimages to some of Earth’s most sacred sites. Such experiences are among the many evolving spaces in the metaverse, an immersive virtual world where people can connect via avatars, that have grown in popularity during the pandemic.

People are also reading…

“We believe that virtual reality is, if you like, the new internet, the new way for people not to watch things passively on the screen and just to click on photos and videos, but to actually teleport themselves," said Nimrod Shanit, CEO of HCXR and Blimey, the producers of The Holy City, an immersive VR experience that allows people to visit Jerusalem’s holiest sites.

Participants “get a sense of the different rituals, culture, architecture, get a sense of the world without the need to actually spend tons of money on travel and contribute to global carbon emissions,” Shanit said.

Using a 360-degree camera, a lidar scanner and his training as a photojournalist, Shanit in 2015 began to capture videos and photos of Christian, Islamic and Jewish religious festivals and holy sites in his native Jerusalem. He then stitched the footage and images together digitally to create a visually immersive experience.

Virtual pilgrims can follow Orthodox clerics as they emerge from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Holy Fire ceremony, with candles lit by a fire that the faithful view as a divine message. They will also hear bells tolling and chants of “The Lord has risen!” in multiple languages. They can tuck a prayer note into a crack of the Western Wall, or follow the steps of thousands of worshippers during Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

To accurately render details of Jerusalem in the virtual space, developers scanned the holy sites and a large physical model made in the 19th century that is on loan at the city’s Tower of David Museum. Users can hover over this digital model leading to full-scale scans of the city entering through different gates that lead to the Cathedral of Saint James and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Western Wall, the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Shanit, who is Jewish, and his two partners — one Muslim, one Christian — hope The Holy City can foster dialogue and understanding between faiths.

Many Americans — some traditionally religious, some religiously unaffiliated — are increasingly communing spiritually through virtual reality. Around the world, people are also able to experience sites sacred to Hinduism, Buddhism and other faiths through 360-degree videos, virtual maps and 3D temples.

Experience Makkah uses 3D modeling to let users circle around the Kaaba building, meet praying pilgrims dressed in white terrycloth garments, learn about rituals and explore other significant landmarks. They include Mount Arafat, the nearby desert hill where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon nearly 1,400 years ago.

This immersive VR experience was launched in 2015 but became most popular when it was updated in 2020, said Ehab Fares, chief executive of the digital agency BSocial, which created Experience Makkah.

During that first pandemic year, the hajj pilgrimage — which drew about 2.5 million people a year earlier — was limited to as few as 1,000 already residing in Saudi Arabia because of restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“In less than a month, we had more than 20,000 users from the Middle East and the rest of the world,” said Fares, whose company is based in Cairo.

Fares calls Experience Makkah a “digital good deed” with a particular focus on young people. The latest version can be explored through Google Cardboard, a low-cost cardboard attachment that turns smartphones into virtual reality viewers. “There’s a young generation which is glued to the mobiles, and I wanted to reach that generation and introduce Islam using technology.”

Fares said he has been pleasantly surprised by the positive response from people across the world. But he cautioned that he’s not trying to substitute the hajj, which is one of the pillars of Islam.

“The intention was to give you a feel of what you will experience on the ground,” he said, “but it’s definitely not a replacement to the actual experience.”

The Sistine Chapel reopened to the public in early 2021 after closing the previous November due to the pandemic. But even while in-person access was shut off, Michelangelo’s breathtaking frescoes could be experienced through a virtual tour on the Vatican’s website.

The 360-degree panoramic projections of the basilicas and papal chapels are part of a collaboration between the Vatican and computer science students at Villanova University who travel to Rome as interns.

“It’s a great opportunity for … our students to get involved with the church, with religious experiences, because our computer science majors are working alongside Vatican developers to create these experiences,” said Frank Klassner, a computer science professor at Villanova who runs the project with the Holy See.

“And the folks at the Vatican, dare I say, are also getting to know the next generation of churchgoers and pilgrims," he said.

Faith-based VR projects are also making inroads in academia.

This spring at the University of Miami, students strapped on VR headsets to watch 360-degree videos of a Haitian Voodoo ceremony, a Hindu funeral rite and a Christian baptism. They explored Barcelona’s Sagrada Family Basilica, the Parthenon in Athens and Mecca for a course called Religion and Sacred Spaces in the Era of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

Matthew Rossi, a 21-year-old math and computer science major who served as teaching assistant for the course, grew up Catholic and now counts himself among the religiously unaffiliated. But the class, he said, gave him a new appreciation for religious traditions and rituals.

“You feel like you're moving with the crowd,” Rossi said about experiencing a 360-degree video of pilgrims circling the Kaaba at Mecca, “and I was like, ‘this is unbelievable.’”

Students also created their own virtual sacred spaces. One team fashioned an island refuge where students, via their avatars, could silently contemplate a smiling, rotating Buddha statue. Another built a stone-like labyrinth leading to a place where sky and heaven seemed to merge.

William Green, professor of Religious Studies and Fain Family Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at the University of Miami, said faith needs to involve concrete actions, from praying or singing to meditating or fasting.

“Religion engages your mind, and it also engages your body,” Green continued. “And you can’t do that in two dimensions — but you can do it in the metaverse.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

The U.S. Navy is working to develop drone ships as it faces a growing threat from China. The Navy envisions robotic vessels keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower and keeping sailors out of harm’s way. They also could be built for a fraction of the cost of conventional warships. The four largest crewless ships are all being used together for the first time this summer during war games in the Pacific Ocean. Smaller waterborne drones are being deployed by the Navy’s 5th Fleet in the Middle East.

New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes

New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes

After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress. Lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry. A proposal Wednesday from Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates have suggested giving the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

When he takes office shortly, Colombia's first leftist president will need to decide what to do about the GPS satellite trackers installed in the bulletproof government-assigned vehicles that keep tabs in real time on more than 3,700 high-risk individuals including journalists, human rights and indigenous activists, labor organizers. Privacy experts call the system illegal and disproportionate, posing unnecessary risks of abuse by malicious insiders or hackers in a country where right-wing extremists have infiltrated security agencies. The GPS system's existence was unknown until a journalist got a tip and made a public records request.  Popular as anti-theft tools, GPS trackers can offer a wide array of surveillance options.

Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. This comes as lawmakers are ramping up their investigation of the agency’s handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders of the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Monday about the urgent need for documents and interviews with his staff regarding new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communication. The letter also renewed calls for Cuffari to recuse himself from the probe.

Samsung fined $9.8M for misleading Australian phone ads

Samsung fined $9.8M for misleading Australian phone ads

An Australian judge has ordered Samsung to pay $9.8 million in penalties for misleading advertising over how water-resistant some models of smartphones are. Justice Brendan Murphy on Thursday gave South Korea-based Samsung's Australian subsidiary 30 days to pay the fines. Samsung admitted to making false and misleading claims in advertisements between 2016 and 2018 about the water resistance of seven models of Galaxy smartphones. The misleading ads had promoted the phones’ water resistance and suitability for use in swimming pools and seawater. But the charging ports could be damaged and stop working if the phones were recharged while the ports were still wet.

Man accused of threatening Rep. Jayapal pleads not guilty

A Seattle man charged with felony stalking for allegedly standing outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home and yelling expletives while armed has pleaded not guilty. KING-TV reports a King County Superior Court judge Tuesday set Brett Forsell’s bail at $150,000. The King County Prosecutor’s Office requested $500,000 bail, arguing Forsell is “likely to commit a violent offense if free in the community." Forsell was arrested July 9 after allegedly yelling obscenities and threats outside Jayapal’s Seattle home late at night. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Forsell will have to meet several conditions including GPS monitoring if he posts bail.

Computer outage affecting services at DMV, other agencies

The state of West Virginia is continuing to work on resolving a computer systems outage that's affecting residents’ access to services at agencies like the Division of Motor Vehicles. West Virginia Department of Administration officials say the mainframe outage was caused by equipment failure at its data center. Officials say the state Office of Technology has ordered the parts needed to repair the hardware, but they don’t know how long the outage will last. Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier says his agency isn't able to provide services such as title work and driver record updates, but customers can use the agency’s online portal to renew car registration and driver’s licenses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Faking a smile when you're down may boost your mood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News