 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 4 series
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.

Bankman-Fried, 30, denied charges accusing him of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, announced his client's plea, saying: “He pleads not guilty to all counts."

Afterward, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set a tentative trial date of Oct. 2, saying he might move it forward or backward a day or two. A prosecutor estimated it would take the government a month to present its case to a jury, while a defense lawyer projected putting on a case lasting two to three weeks.

People are also reading…

Wearing a backpack, Bankman-Fried marched through a crush of cameras as he entered the courthouse on a rainy day to make his first appearance before Kaplan. In the courtroom, Bankman-Fried appeared relaxed through most of the half-hour-long proceeding, occasionally speaking to a lawyer next to him. When he left court, he did not speak to reporters outside.

After Bankman Fried pleaded not guilty, the judge discussed with lawyers a schedule for proceeding toward trial, setting April dates for defense lawyers to submit arguments challenging the validity of the charges and for prosecutors to respond to them. Oral arguments were set for May 18.

The judge also added to Bankman-Fried's bail conditions by banning him from accessing or transferring cryptocurrency or assets of FTX or Alameda Research or any assets purchased with funds from the companies.

He did so after Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said Bankman-Fried had worked with foreign regulators to transfer FTX assets to them after FTX declared bankruptcy and he knew U.S. bankruptcy authorities were also interested in those assets.

Sassoon said Bankman-Fried expressed to a co-conspirator that he knew there was competition between U.S. bankruptcy authorities and foreign regulators and he wanted to get the assets to the foreign regulators in part because he thought they'd be more lenient with him and he might be able to regain control of his business.

Cohen, though, insisted that Bankman-Fried had not personally transferred any assets and that anything that was moved came at the insistence of a court in the Bahamas that ordered it to occur.

Sassoon, noting FTX was the second largest cryptocurrency exchange, also told the judge that the government hoped to create a website for victims of the fraud, rather than notify them individually since they might number over one million.

Prior to Bankman-Fried's appearance, his lawyers sent a letter to the judge, saying Bankman-Fried's parents — both Stanford Law School professors, in recent weeks have become the target of “intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats. They said the parents had received “a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

As a result, the lawyers asked that the names be redacted on court documents for two individuals who were lined up to sign Bankman-Fried's $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried was released with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, California.

The judge allowed the names to remain secret for now, but he said he may reconsider his decision if members of the media or others object.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

Shortly before Bankman-Fried's arraignment, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced that he was launching a task force made up of senior prosecutors in his office to investigate and prosecute matters related to the FTX collapse. He said the task force also will work to trace and recover victim assets.

“The Southern District of New York is working around the clock to respond to the implosion of FTX," Williams said in a press release. “It is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We are launching the SDNY FTX Task Force to ensure that this urgent work continues, powered by all of SDNY’s resources and expertise, until justice is done.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huawei says it's out of 'crisis mode,' though revenue flat

Huawei says it's out of 'crisis mode,' though revenue flat

Chinese technology giant Huawei says it has pulled itself out of “crisis mode” following years of U.S. restrictions that have stifled its sales in overseas markets, though its revenue for 2022 did not grow from a year earlier. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, has struggled since then-U.S. President Donald Trump blocked its access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019 on grounds that Huawei could facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies. Huawei said its unaudited revenue for 2022 is estimated at 636.9 billion yuan ($91.6 billion) for 2022 _ nearly unchanged from a year earlier and in line with its expectations.

Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices

The Indiana Office of Technology says the state has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. Office spokesman Graig Lubsen said Thursday that the office “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7. He tells The Journal Gazette the Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact." The blockage came on the same day that Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.

4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher following encouraging U.S. employment data but are headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week despite interest rate hikes to cool inflation by slowing economic activity. The S&P 500 is on track for an annual loss of about 20%. Investors are uneasy about rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They worry central banks are willing to cause a recession if necessary.

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%. While Tesla has continued to grow its profits, signs of softening demand and heightened competition have investors increasingly worried. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has stoked concerns on Wall Street that the social media company is taking too much of the billionaire’s attention, and possibly offending loyal Tesla customers.

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

An attorney says Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia. His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link him to purse thefts in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge. Reid says he's never even been to Louisiana. He was released on Dec. 1. His case brings renewed attention to a technological crime-fighting tool. Critics cite studies showing the technology is more likely to misidentify people of color.

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

Shares have fallen in Asia after benchmarks skidded more than 1% on Wall Street. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices fell. On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the technology heavy Nasdaq composite also lost ground. Southwest Airlines shares dropped further as the carrier’s dramatic trouble with flight cancellations continued. The worst year for stocks since 2008 was winding down with little in the way of data to drive trading. Later Thursday, the U.S. government was due to release jobless claims, a measure of employment that could provide insight into how the economy is faring as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to quash inflation.

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Shares have begun the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. The IMF's director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview with the U.S. TV network CBS that it expects one-third of the world to fall into recession this year. Over the weekend, Chinese manufacturing data showed weakening activity as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupted business activity. On Wall Street, stocks closed out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008 as it fell 0.3% on Friday. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some of the best winter wines, according to sommeliers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News