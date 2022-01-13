Grand jury will investigate election equipment tampering

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A grand jury will investigate allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct in a Colorado county where the clerk is being investigated for an alleged security breach of elections equipment, prosecutors said Thursday.

In joint statement, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said a grand jury in Mesa County accepted the case Wednesday and will assist in an ongoing investigation into the allegations, which has been underway for several months.

“This investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law. More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details,” they said in the announcement, which was first reported by The Daily Sentinel.

The statement did not say who will be investigated but it comes as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is being investigated by the FBI and by Colorado officials in an alleged security breach involving elections equipment in Mesa County in May.

A telephone message left for Peters at the clerk's office was not immediately returned.

