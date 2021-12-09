 Skip to main content
Guard dies after being shot at Corps of Engineers facility

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A local official says a security guard died after a shooting was reported Thursday at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi.

Warren County deputy coroner Kelda Bailess said it appeared the guard shot himself, but that remained under investigation by police. The facility had been locked down for about two hours after the shooting.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the main gate of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

