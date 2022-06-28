 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Hindu man's slaying stokes tensions in Indian city

  • 0

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Mobile internet services and large gatherings remained restricted in India’s western Udaipur city on Wednesday, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of killing a Hindu tailor in a suspected religious attack.

The Hindu man, Kanhaiya Lal, was stabbed multiple times inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The two men later claimed responsibility for the killing in another video and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same manner.

The killing comes at a time when religious polarization in India is on the rise amid a spate of attacks on minority groups, especially Muslims.

Tensions escalated in May when two spokespeople from Modi’s party made speculative remarks that were seen as insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha. Both were later suspended by Modi’s party after it led to severe diplomatic backlash for India from many Muslim-dominated countries. The controversy also led to protests in India which turned violent in some places after demonstrators pelted stones at police. At least two people were killed.

People are also reading…

Lal's killing has led to tensions in Udaipur and across the Rajasthan state, prompting authorities to rush additional police into the city to counter any religious unrest.

TV reports aired video of Lal lying on the ground with his throat slit. Police said both accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

The arrested men accused Lal of blasphemy in the video. Local media reported the victim had purportedly shared a social media post supporting a suspended spokesperson for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party who made controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad last month.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ensured a speedy investigation into Lal’s killing. He said the criminals will be punished and urged people not to share the video on social media because of its highly inflammatory content.

“I again appeal to all to maintain peace,” Gehlot said Tuesday in a tweet.

India’s home ministry has dispatched a team of its anti-terror agency to Rajasthan to investigate whether the killing had any links to terrorist groups. So far, the state police have not charged the two arrested men with terrorism.

In Rajasthan state in 2017, a Hindu man brutally killed a Muslim laborer in a religious attack and shared a video of the victim being hacked to death and then set on fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action against the motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment. The FTC said the companies have imposed illegal warranty terms that voided customers’ warranties if they used anyone other than the companies and their authorized dealers to get parts or repairs _ restricting consumers’ choices and costing them more money.

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean. In India, there are floating fences. Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities. In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

A top California official says heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air. California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld spoke Thursday as state air regulators opened a hearing on a new climate-change roadmap for the state. It lays out a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. That means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits. The timeline is among the most ambitious in the nation and world. But many environmental critics say it relies too much on carbon removal technology and doesn't do enough to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

The South Carolina General Assembly has overturned many of Gov. Henry McMasters budget vetoes. But they did agree with the biggest one, taking $25 million out of the $13.8 billion spending plan to try to help bring a super computer to Columbia. The money was set aside for what supporters called a quantum computing operation and set up a nonprofit to rent time on the machine to researchers and others. Twenty-nine of the vetoes had no money attached after legislative budget negotiators couldn’t agree on how much to spend. Of the other ones, the General Assembly put 26 items worth about $20 million back into the budget. They allowed to stand the governor’s decision to remove 17 of the items, worth about $33 million

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has celebrated the opening of the country’s longest bridge, which took eight years to build amid setbacks involving political conflict and corruption allegations. The 4-mile bridge spanning the Padma River cost an estimated $3.6 billion and was paid for with domestic funds after the World Bank and other global lending agencies declined to finance the project. The bridge, which will open to the public on Sunday, will slash the distance between the capital Dhaka and Bangladesh’s second largest seaport, Mongla, by 62 miles. Economists say the bridge will increase Bangladesh’s gross domestic product by an additional 1.3% per year. The World Bank withheld funding but in 2017, a Canadian court threw out corruption charges against three executives.

Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

As it marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China, the former British colony of Hong Kong is transforming itself from a global business hub to nurture its ties with the communist-ruled mainland. The semi-autonomous territory of 7.5 million people is reeling from pandemic curbs that have devastated business and a crackdown on its pro-democracy movement. Such trends are raising concern among foreign business and leading some companies and executives to leave the city. But Hong Kong's leaders say it's time for the one-time fishing village turned global financial center to transform itself into a leader in technology more closely integrated with nearby Chinese factory cities.

WorkForce West Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts

WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments. The text messages claim to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program and say the recipient has a payment available, then asks the person to click on a link. WorkForce says the website is also fraudulent and dangerous. The agency says it does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. It said the text messages are fraudulent and shouldn’t be responded to or clicked. WorkForce West Virginia is a division of the state Department of Commerce.

Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbors

Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity said on Tuesday that the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronization of power systems in March. Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News