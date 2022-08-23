 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Philanthropy-Ukraine-Charity

In this undated photo, volunteers unload supplies at a shelter in Zakarpattia, Ukraine. . The shelter was built in an abandoned schoolhouse, in part with funds from Razom for Ukraine.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Courtesy of Kateryna Terekhova

Kateryna Terekhova proudly shows off the new shelter she has created inside an abandoned schoolhouse in Zakarpattia, Ukraine, an area near the border with Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. Over a video call, she points out the separate communal rooms for men, women, and families. The dozens of beds have brand new mattresses and linens. The bathrooms and showers are new, too. She loves the kitchen, which churns out three free meals a day for residents.

People lounge on beds; a girl is scrunched up on a bench in the dining room, staring at her phone. Outside it’s quiet in this rural area — a relatively safe reprieve for people who have fled the terror of the Russian invasion.

Terekhova fled here herself with her extended family from Kyiv in the opening days of the war and almost immediately began working on ways to help. As soon as she saw the schoolhouse, she knew it would make a perfect shelter. But it would require work — it had been empty for four years and had no plumbing or central heat.

People are also reading…

She was part of a chat group with IT Troops, a group of Ukrainian technology workers and entrepreneurs who help get supplies to troops and fund humanitarian work. They put Terekhova in charge of their humanitarian efforts. The group had been in contact with Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based charity run by Ukrainian and Ukrainian American volunteers.

Over a video call with some of Razom’s board members, Terekhova explained the project and provided expected costs for materials — she had already raised the funds to cover the discounted labor and ongoing expenses like food. Three days later, she got a message from Razom congratulating her on her grant for $28,000, enough to cover all of the materials.

“It was absolutely shocking,” Terekhova says. “It was happening so fast. It was easy because we absolutely understand each other.”

Razom has made more than $3 million in grants to 98 small humanitarian efforts like this one since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The nonprofit’s deep ties to Ukraine have helped it connect with grassroots efforts that would likely be overlooked by big aid groups. The tiny, volunteer-led group is now working at a frantic pace. Every day, its leaders and volunteers know that the work they do can mean the difference between life and death for someone in Ukraine.

For most of its eight-year history, Razom raised about $150,000 a year to help promote a free and prosperous Ukraine. Before the war, it had about 4,000 donors. But in the months since the invasion, Razom has raised $57 million from more than 150,000 donors. It has already spent $38 million on humanitarian relief efforts. One of its major projects: buying supplies to assemble and ship tactical medical kits to Ukraine. The group has sent 62,000 kits so far — with more to come.

Razom has outraised some large, well-established humanitarian aid groups. Project Hope, an international nonprofit that is training medical professionals in Ukraine on trauma care, has received more than $21 million for the crisis.

“To raise $57 million for Ukraine and to be able to program such a large amount, that’s really fantastic,” says Project Hope CEO Rabih Torbay.

While Russian troops were amassing on the border, Razom’s board decided that in the event of an invasion, it would focus on medical assistance. The group began buying supplies to create tactical first-aid kits that include important supplies like tourniquets.

Medical professionals volunteered to vet the supplies to make sure they were the right type and quality. Teams of volunteers put the kits together in a New Jersey warehouse. Volunteer software developers created a system to track the kits so the group knows where they are in the transit process and when they arrive at their destination in Ukraine. Corporations helped them find space on cargo planes for their supplies; a shipping company helped with logistics.

Shipments that might have taken months took just days. Slow shipments could be deadly, and volunteers were working around the clock.

“This is our country and our people,” says Dora Chomiak, Razom’s president. “We want to make sure that they’re alive and that there is a country to come back to and there’s a country for our children and our grandchildren.”

Handling the wave of donations has been as complicated as shipping supplies. When the group was founded, it tracked donations on an online spreadsheet. But it soon upgraded and put systems in place to process donations given online and through social-media channels. That made a big difference when Russia invaded and money poured in.

Maria Genkin, a board member who until this year mostly organized cultural events, took charge of the fundraising operation. She had worked in investment-banking technology at Goldman Sachs. In late February, the group started getting hundreds of emails a day asking how to give, about wire-transfer information, and other questions — far more than one person could handle.

Luckily, the group also got requests every day from people looking to volunteer. Genkin checked the backgrounds of some volunteers to create a trusted team to help potential donors, process incoming funds, and tackle the data entry required to track donors. She ended up with a team of six or so volunteers, including some Ukrainian students from nearby New York University.

Razom has received some high-profile donations: Tipper Gore, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey each gave $1 million. The New York Jets donated $100,000.

This summer, 27-year-old Razom board member Maryna Prykhodko traveled to Kharkiv to evacuate her aunt and uncle and bring them to the United States. Each night, as missiles fell from the sky, they huddled in her aunt and uncle’s closet for safety.

“I saw the destruction with my own eyes. You crawl out of your hiding place in the morning. You go out into the street, and you see that a new building has been destroyed,” Prykhodko says. “I was experiencing what Ukrainians had been experiencing.”

She visited the warehouse where Razom stores supplies when they arrive in Ukraine. There, volunteers take requests from hospitals, first responders, and military units. About 20 drivers then take the supplies all over the country.

While there, she traveled with one of the groups Razom funds to deliver aid to small towns near the border with Russia that had been liberated only a few weeks earlier after months of occupation. The locals she met were mostly people who couldn’t easily flee: They were elderly or disabled or had young children. They didn’t even flinch at the nearby shelling, Prykhodko says. Some were living in homes that had been destroyed except for a single room and lacked a kitchen or bathroom.

“There’s a missile sticking out of their house, and they don’t have a roof over their heads, but that’s what they have left,” she says. “They’re all traumatized.”

Chomiak, Razom’s president, says the organization is already planning for the future. “Once the bombing stops, there is going to continue to be a lot of work to do.”

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Jim Rendon is a senior writer at the Chronicle. Email: jim.rendon@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

The University of Idaho wants to build the nation's largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho. University President Scott Green in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment will help support growth of the dairy and other industries in the state. The school wants the Land Board to use $23 million from the 2021 sale of 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell to buy 640 acres of farmland in Minidoka County. The board is expected to take action on the matter in September.

Don't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how

Don't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how

Apple regularly issues updates to the software powering the iPhone, and sometimes it’s OK to dawdle when it comes to installing them. But that’s not the case with its latest — an upgrade that Apple released Wednesday to close a security hole that could allow hackers to seize control of iPhones and several other popular Apple products. Security experts are warning that everyone with an iPhone should install the update as quickly as possible to protect the personal information people typically store on a device that has become like another appendage for many.

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

Judge rules video scan of room before online testing illegal

A federal judge has ruled that Cleveland State University violated a student’s Fourth Amendment right to privacy by requiring him to use a webcam to show his bedroom before taking an online test. The ruling Monday by U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese concerned a lawsuit filed last year by student Aaron Ogletree. His attorney says Ogletree submitted to the requirement that he scan his bedroom before taking a test, fearing he'd receive a failing grade if he did not comply. Ogletree filed the lawsuit to stop Cleveland State from enforcing the requirement. A CSU spokesperson says the school cannot comment on active litigation.

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit claiming the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the large cosmetics retailer agreed to pay $1.2 million and fix the problem. State officials say Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required. Sephora says it uses the information to improve their shopping experience and is already complying with state law. The settlement is the state’s first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News