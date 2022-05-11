 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

How to avoid ‘rug pulls,’ the latest cryptocurrency scam

  • 0

A new type of scam has emerged in the hype-filled world of cryptocurrency: the “rug pull.”

The scam, which gets its name from the expression “pulling the rug out,” involves a developer attracting investors to a new cryptocurrency project, then pulling out before the project is built, leaving investors with a worthless currency. It’s part of a long history of investment schemes.

“This isn’t a crypto-only phenomenon. This is a people phenomenon. Crypto is just the latest way to do it,” says Adam Blumberg, a Houston-based certified financial planner who specializes in digital assets. But cryptocurrencies have particular risks due to loose regulations for fundraising and their emphasis on decentralization.

Cryptocurrency projects often use “smart contracts,” agreements that are governed by computer software, not the legal system. This setup can be a benefit when it reduces transaction costs, but it also leaves little recourse if things don’t work out.

People are also reading…

Rug pulls have been particularly common in decentralized finance, or DeFi, projects that aim to disrupt services such as banking and insurance. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that provide digital ownership of art and other content, have also been involved in rug pulls.

Investors can protect themselves by choosing established cryptocurrency projects, making sure the code of any new project has been reviewed and verifying the developers’ identities.

PICK ESTABLISHED PRODUCTS

Rug pulls are most common with new projects that haven’t gotten the same scrutiny as more established cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has its risks, but countless people worldwide have used it and reviewed its inner workings, which are readily available online.

Newer projects don’t have such a track record, which means there may be vulnerabilities that make it possible for their organizers to siphon value away from investors and keep it for themselves.

If you’re struggling to break through the hype, one way to find established projects is to look at centralized exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase and FTX. While the presence of a cryptocurrency on a large exchange is by no means a guarantee of its quality or investment potential, these businesses often will review assets before listing them for sale.

The trade-off of investing primarily in more established assets: While cryptocurrency, in general, has seen periods of rapid price appreciation, the highest rewards may come from new projects where the risk is also higher. These are often listed on “decentralized exchanges,” which don’t rely on any centralized authority that would prevent unproven projects from joining.

Rex Hygate, founder of DeFiSafety, a company that reviews projects in the field, says scammers can prey on the fear of missing out that’s generated by rare but true stories of mind-blowing returns.

“It is seductive. People have made a lot of money. That is a fact,” Hygate says. “The hope is real, albeit small, (and) therefore criminal organizations in an organized and regular manner are making these rug pulls.”

KNOW THE CODE

The fate of any investment in cryptocurrency or blockchain projects rests on the integrity of the project’s computer code. You may not be a computer programmer, but you should at least understand how a product works before investing in it.

One way to evaluate a potential investment without going under the hood yourself is to see if it’s been audited by a professional organization that is respected in the industry. Projects that have gotten good marks from auditors will often promote the results themselves.

RESEARCH THE PEOPLE

Some of the biggest red flags in the cryptocurrency world come down to human factors.

While it’s not unheard of for people to use pseudonyms in cryptocurrency, reputable developers often have websites and references that can establish their credentials.

But even if you do your homework, there’s no guarantee of success. For example, the founder of Rugdoc.io, a service that reviews new projects, says she wound up getting scammed herself on an NFT that was supposed to be a ticket for an event.

Diversification is as important in cryptocurrency as anywhere else in finance. Projects can fail due to technical glitches or business blunders, even without malicious intent.

“Assume whatever you’re investing in is going to have a problem,” says Leah, the Rugdoc.io founder, who asked that her full name not be used to protect her identity from scammers seeking retribution. “If you plan for failure, if it doesn’t fail you’re going to have a very good day. And if it fails, you’re probably not going to be ruined.”

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Andy Rosen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: arosen@nerdwallet.com.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: What is cryptocurrency? Here’s what investors should know https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-what-is-cryptocurrency-heres-what-investors-should-know

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden announces program offering discounted internet service

Biden announces program offering discounted internet service

President Joe Biden says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes. The program announced Monday at a Rose Garden event at the White House could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. Some 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower as fears increased that U.S. rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.2% on Monday, hitting its lowest point in more than a year. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might trigger an economic downturn. That adds to pressure from Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese slowdown.

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

The condition ratings of thousands of dams across the U.S. remain a secret despite changes to improve the transparency of a national database. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used to withhold condition assessments from its National Inventory of Dams because of security concerns stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under a recent policy change, condition assessments and hazard ratings are available for more than one quarter of the 92,000 dams in the inventory. But the Corps still allows federal agencies and states to keep some information confidential. That means conditions still aren't being made public for some of the nation's biggest dams.

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank. The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022. Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank. Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays and settings that control windshield defrosters, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that began on May 3. 

U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm

U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm

The U.S. has sanctioned North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which allegedly uses its service to launder stolen virtual currency and support malicious cyber activities. Mixing services combine various assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds with legitimately obtained funds, and spit them out to a destination address. The purpose for illegal actors is to obscure the origin of the funds. Blender is accused of assisting Lazarus Group, a sanctioned North Korean cyber hacking group, to carry out a $620 million digital currency heist in March. Treasury says Blender helped process over $20.5 million in digital currency. 

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

A GOP House race between incumbents in West Virginia pits a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman against one who voted with the Democrats for infrastructure funding. The May 10 primary contest in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican congressmen Alex Mooney and David McKinley is a test of Trump’s clout in the state. McKinley voted to pass the infrastructure bill and was condemned by both Trump and Mooney for doing so. McKinley says it would have been a betrayal not to vote for the bill in a state in dire need of upgrades. 

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump, who was booted in January 2021 for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, should he succeed in acquiring the social platform for $44 billion. But the day before, Musk also said he agrees with the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, a law that will require big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly for content like hate speech and disinformation. Critics say the apparent contradiction underscores the steep learning curve awaiting the world’s richest man once he encounters the complexity of Twitter’s content moderation policies.

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

The invasion of Ukraine means fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. This year’s Victory Day won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.” Some observers believe President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment.

Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog

Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog

Big tech companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online. Otherwise, they would face the threat of big fines. The U.K. government on Friday outlined the powers it’s planning for its Digital Markets Unit, a regulator set up last year to take on the dominance of tech giants. It didn’t specify when the rules would take force, saying legislation would come “in due course.” The new watchdog would enforce rules that make it easier for people to switch between iPhones and Android devices or between social media accounts without losing their data and messages.

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone. That figure is up substantially from a similar AP review three years ago. Experts say the increase is a result partly of deferred maintenance and new development downstream from old dams that weren't necessarily designed to today's standards. The federal government's National Inventory of Dams has been updated to make the conditions of many dams public, but some agencies still withhold that information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News