Hyundai supplier to open EV battery module plant in Alabama

A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.