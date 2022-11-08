 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

If GOP wins Senate, Boozman set to take helm of ag panel

  • 0
Election 2022 Arkansas Senate

FILE - Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Boozman is running for reelection.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman is expected to coast to reelection Tuesday, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms.

Solidly red Arkansas won't play a starring role in resetting the balance of power in Washington, but if Republicans take the Senate back from Democrats, Boozman is in line to chair the powerful Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Boozman, 71, is currently ranking member of the panel, and stepping up to head the committee is likely to play well for voters in a largely rural state that is the nation's leading producer of rice and home to Tyson Foods, the largest poultry producer in the U.S.

People are also reading…

He's introduced legislation that would give the regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, over which the agriculture committee has authority.

The committee also recommends funding for agriculture services such as crop insurance and farm-related disaster payments. It also oversees funding for land conservation efforts and nutrition programs such as school lunches and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps.

“As chairman, he would be able to lead the efforts, set the agenda the committee would take up with next year being the farm bill,” said Jarrod Yates, director of public affairs and governmental relations for the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

The farm bill, a five-year spending program, is to be written in 2023 with a projected total budget estimated by the Congressional Budget Office of $648 billion.

“It’s a very large comprehensive bill that’s absolutely vital to the country,” according to Andrew Grobmyer, executive vice president of the Arkansas Agricultural Council.

During the GOP primary, Boozman won endorsements from conservative groups including the National Rifle Association and National Right to Life, from Arkansas' top Republican leaders, and from former President Donald Trump. The typically soft-spoken Boozman, who was an eye doctor and University of Arkansas football player before getting into politics, took on a sharper tone in his primary ads, a move he and other Republicans made to show loyalty to Trump, who is teasing another bid for the White House in 2024.

If things go Boozman's way, he would become the second senator from Arkansas to chair the committee. The last was former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, a Democrat whom Boozman defeated in the 2010 election.

In seeking his third term, Boozman faces political newcomer and Democrat Natalie James, Libertarian Kenneth Cates and two write-in candidates in what has been a low profile campaign.

James, of Little Rock, is a realtor, has chaired the political action committee of the Little Rock Branch of the NAACP and is a commissioner on the Little Rock Land Bank, a committee that works to stabilize property value, increase home ownership and create affordable housing in the city.

Cates is a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Eureka Springs and a military veteran.

Boozman has dominated his opponents in fundraising, according to Federal Election Commission records, raising $7.4 million to James' $73,400.

Cates had no fundraising amounts filed. The FEC does not require reports from campaigns that have raised or spent less than $5,000.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Online shopping, including travel shopping, has shifted from desktop to mostly mobile devices. Yet, research on shopping habits suggest that consumers make suboptimal choices when they cannot compare final prices. On a mobile device, it can be difficult to switch back and forth across brands or apps and complete a multistep flight or hotel booking process. This can lead to phone users paying more, simply because it seems too hard to go through the comparison process multiple times on a mobile device. Instead, travelers should use a desktop that allows them to compare final prices easily, so they don’t end up overpaying.

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

As growing numbers of schools move to limit student access to cellphones, many are navigating pushback from parents. They want to be able to connect with their children at a moment’s notice. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access. But parents and caregivers who had constant access to their children during remote learning have been reluctant to give that up. Some fear losing touch with their kids during a school shooting. In some cases, parent pushback has led to a change in policy.

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments. The ratification vote follows a yearslong effort. It deletes repealed and redundant provisions and reorganizes the sprawling document. One amendment is aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. Another would require governors to give notice before commuting a death sentence.

Hacking attack idles Polish government's investment website

An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office's e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland's government's websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.

Teen who killed rapist may face prison after leaving shelter

Teen who killed rapist may face prison after leaving shelter

Law enforcement authorities are searching for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter. The woman was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man she said raped her. An arrest warrant was issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines on Friday. A report filed with the court said Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was ordered to wear. A state corrections official said there was no new information to release as of Monday. Corrections officials have asked a judge to revoke her probation.

Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai's EV plant in Georgia

Officials say an auto parts maker plans to hire 630 workers at a new factory that will supply Hyundai Motor Group's first U.S. electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Monday that parts maker Joon Georgia will invest $317 million in the Bulloch County plant. Kemp called it the first of many companies expected to locate in Georgia to supply Hyundai's $5.5 billion EV plant. Two weeks ago, Hyundai broke ground on the plant it expects to open in 2025, turning out 300,000 electric vehicles annually. Joon Georgia is a subsidiary of Ajin USA, a major parts supplier for Hyundai.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple is reportedly simplifying how users interact with Siri

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News