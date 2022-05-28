 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Parked a few feet from the iconic pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a reimagined E-Z-Go golf cart that’s essentially filled with garbage. Plastic bottles tossed into recycling bins months ago are now neatly stacked in rows — and they’re for sale.

Going fast, too.

The electric cart houses hundreds of Indy 500 T-shirts made from waste. The clothes are as soft as anything on the shelves in the regular merchandise stores and cost roughly the same. And it’s no coincidence they’re getting prime retail space, essentially located at the front door to the famed racetrack.

They’re the centerpiece of IndyCar’s latest push to go green, dubbed “The Penske Initiative.” The series is taking more and more steps – some bigger than others – toward holding carbon-neutral races by 2050. No, really.

What may have been considered a laughable endeavor just a few years ago now seems like a reasonable goal despite IndyCar’s truckloads of fuel and tires, as well as countless pollutants like emissions, chemicals and petroleum products. And that doesn’t include the waste that will come with hosting nearly 300,000 fans for the 106th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday.

People are also reading…

“It’s baby steps,” longtime IMS President Doug Boles said. “It’s like hundredths of a second for the cars. It doesn't seem like much, but when you add up four or five changes, then all of sudden you’ve got a tenth of a second. That’s where we are. It’s lots of little things that at the end of the day hopefully make a big impact.”

That includes putting the traditional balloon release on pause because of environmental and wildlife impact concerns.

Here’s a look at some of the more notable ventures Penske Entertainment has undertaken to help combat global warming and do its part to wave the green flag on sustainability:

RENEWABLE FUEL

IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100% renewable fuel in its race cars.

Shell, the longtime fuel sponsor for the open-wheel series, announced plans Friday to switch to a low-carbon fuel beginning in 2023. The new fuel will be a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuel, and it will create a fuel that is 100% composed of feedstocks categorized as renewable under the applicable regulatory frameworks. The oil giant says the fuel will decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 60% compared with fossil-based gasoline.

“You’ve got to be part of the solutions, and the way there is through these really potent partners who bring technology,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. “Carbon reductions come from great technology and innovators. We have both.”

RENEWABLE TIRES

Firestone has been working on a renewable tire since 2012 and is nearing the finish line to getting it on track.

The tire manufacturer created a research center in Mesa, Arizona, a decade ago and hired hundreds of biologists, chemists and botanists to help develop the guayule shrub. The guayule produces natural rubber and appears to be the future of racing tires.

Roughly 90% of the world’s rubber comes from Hevea brasiliensis in Southeast Asia. Harvesting those trees and getting the rubber back to North America is expensive and creates a heavy carbon footprint. It’s also subject to geopolitical instability.

The guayule is a cheaper, more sustainable alternative that renews itself in about three years and needs about 50% less water than other crops.

Guayule tires, distinguished by green-painted sidewalls, made their IndyCar debut during the Pit Stop Challenge on Friday. They will get a more significant test at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee in August, when IndyCar will use tires made partially of guayule rubber.

“You don’t want to go straight to the Indianapolis 500,” said Cara Krstolic, director of race tire engineering for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “You want to get there in stages. One of the fun things about racing is every once and a while you get to showcase something that ends up in the car you and I will drive.”

ELECTRIC TRUCKS

Penske Truck Leasing used two fully electric tractor-trailers to haul all the race tires used in May from Firestone’s distribution center. IndyCar installed a high-speed charging station at IMS that can get a truck close to fully charged in about three hours. The trucks made six trips to relocate 12 trailers filled with tires.

The expansion of electric tractor-trailers and the installation of more charging stations could be the next carbon-saving steps for a series that crosses the country regularly.

COMPOSTING/DONATING

IMS installed a pilot program in May for collecting food waste and sending it to an off-site composting facility. Prepped and unused food, which in previous years would have gone in trash bins, is now being stored in a refrigerated trailer to be taken daily to food banks.

MOBILE MERCHANDISE

The electric golf cart filled with clothes made from recycling, though, has gotten the most attention at Indy this week. The cart has remained in one spot for the last two weeks, but officials plan to make it a rolling marketplace moving forward. It has a 50-mile range and comes equipped with an electric generator than runs LED lights and a point-of-sale device.

Each shirt is made partially from 6½ plastic bottles and uses water-based inks. There are five designs ranging in price between $32 and $35.

“When people get up there and feel the shirt, they can’t believe this is made out of plastic bottles,” said Raeann Suggs, senior buyer of merchandise for IMS and IndyCar. “I would have been like, ‘I’m not buying a shirt made out of plastic bottles. That’s going to be garbage!’ But it literally is garbage that feels amazing.”

More AP Indy 500 coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/indianapolis-500 and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the U.S. Tass says foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares. Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments. McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.

Davos updates | Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy

Davos updates | Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy

Two high-level speakers at the World Economic Forum gathering say Afghanistan’s most urgent need is saving its economy from complete collapse. U.N. Development Program administrator Achim Steiner said Monday in Davos that “we cannot abandon 40 million Afghans simply on the principle of moral outrage.” The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan nine months ago and the hasty U.S. withdrawal of its troops triggered economic fallout. Some argue that aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights. Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says that while her country views Taliban curbs to women’s rights as a threat, she asked what would happen to Afghans “in order to appease our conscience.”

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent. Katie Arrington's 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release. It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.” This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary. Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

Live updates | Russia accused of spreading disinformation

Live updates | Russia accused of spreading disinformation

The United States and Britain are accusing Russia of spreading disinformation online and manipulating public opinion about the war in Ukraine. The two countries vehemently rejecting Russian claims that the West is aiming to control all information flows and define what is true or untrue. Britain’s deputy ambassador James Roscoe told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the use of digital technologies in maintaining peace that Russia has conducted cyber-attacks and used “an online troll factory to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion about their war.”  U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says the Russian government continues to “censor content” and "intimidate and arrest journalists for reporting the truth about its invasion.”

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray. Officials say the Kentucky location will produce a new product line that is an alternative to electrical cabling for large industrial projects. The company has partnered with Murray State University to establish a pipeline for workers and said it intends to focus on hiring veterans.

Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles

Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles

South Korea says one of the three weapons North Korea test-launched into the sea was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. The launches were made hours after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of North Korea's nuclear treat. North Korea in March had ended a years-long moratorium on launching ICBMs. Its intent is to develop nuclear-armed missiles that can reach the American homeland. South Korea's government said one missile was an ICBM and the other two were shorter-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. and South Korean militaries fired two surface-to-surface missiles in response to demonstrate the allies’ striking capabilities,

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News