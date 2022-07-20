 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Tesla Crash Trial

FILE - This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. A Florida jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, found electric car maker Tesla negligent for disabling a speed limiter on a vehicle but placed much of the blame for a fiery fatal crash on the 18-year-old driver. Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez, both seniors at a private school in South florida, died in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A backseat passenger was ejected from the car and survived, officials said.

 Uncredited - hogp, National Transportation Safety Board

MIAMI (AP) — A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent in a fiery crash that killed two teens, for disabling a speed limiter on the electric car.

Tuesday's verdict placed 90% of the blame on the driver, Barrett Riley, and 9% on his father, James Riley, who brought the lawsuit against Tesla.

It's the first known case involving a Tesla crash that has gone to trial, said Michael Brooks, acting exective director at the Center for Auto Safety.

Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez were about to graduate from their private school in South Florida when they died in the May 2018 crash near Fort Lauderdale Beach. A backseat passenger was ejected and survived.

People are also reading…

The National Transportation Safety Board determined he was driving at 116 mph (186 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone, and the most likely cause of the crash “was the driver’s loss of control as a result of excessive speed.”

James Riley claimed the crash was “entirely survivable” and that it was the ensuing fire that killed the teenagers, but the judge dismissed his lawsuit's claim that Tesla designed defective lithium ion batteries that “burst into an uncontrollable and fatal fire” upon impact.

James Riley also said Tesla removed a speed limiter without his permission. He had ordered the instrument installed to prevent his son from driving at more than 85 mph (136 kph).

An investigation found that about a month before the crash, the teen asked workers at Tesla’s Dania Beach dealership to return the car to normal operating mode while it was being serviced.

Tesla denied negligence in disabling the speed limiter. The company argued that the teen’s parents were negligent in allowing him to drive the vehicle “when they were aware of his history of speeding and reckless driving,” according to the judge’s instructions to the jury.

Brooks, at the Center for Auto Safety, said other lawsuits are pending against Tesla involving the vehicle's autopilot and full self-driving systems.

Jurors recommended awarding the teen's mother Jenny Riley $6 million for pain and suffering, and $4.5 million to the father, the newspaper reported.

But the apportionment of responsibility means Tesla will only be liable for $105,000, Curt Miner, an attorney representing James Riley, told the South Florida SunSentinel. He did not return an email seeking information on distribution of the jury's award.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Cybersecurity researchers say a popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities. Because it is used by law enforcement, militaries and Fortune 50 companies it could potentially pose a danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains.  A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says attackers could remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles by cutting off fuel and otherwise wresting control of them.  It recommends users immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.  The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency planned to issue an advisory Tuesday about the tracker after unsuccessful attempts to get the manufacturer to produce a fix.

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

President Joe Biden is promising “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite setbacks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power. The Supreme Court last month limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. And this past week, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants to delay sweeping environmental legislation that Democrats have pushed as central to achieving Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Biden has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. On Friday, he said “action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever.″

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with automaker Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, including an economic incentives package. Details won't be released until state officials and Hyundai also sign the deal. Hyundai plans to hire at least 8,100 to work at the Georgia plant, which is scheduled to open in 2025. State and local governments spent $61 million to purchase the plant site and $66 million to prepare it. Incentives include an income tax credit worth an estimated $213 million.

Mobile, internet service mostly back in Canada after outage

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has restored mobile and internet service for ``the vast majority″ of customers after an outage that lasted more than 15 hours. The disruption, which the Toronto-based telecommunications company offered no explanation for, started Friday morning. It left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada’s beleaguered passport offices. In a tweet Saturday, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.

Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

Japan’s Panasonic Corp. and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly say the company selected the state of Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers. The company was lured to Kansas by taxpayer-funded incentives worth $829 million over 10 years. That's the largest package of incentives that the state has offered a private business and it was made possible by a law enacted only five months before. The company says it will invest about $4 billion, and state officials expect the new plant to have about 4,000 workers. Officials believe suppliers and other local businesses will create up to new 4,000 jobs as well.

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

A former CIA software engineer accused of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial. A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts. The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices.

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes. But after months of fighting, the drone fleets of both sides are depleted. The demand for off-the-shelf consumer models remains intense in Ukraine, as do efforts to modify amateur drones to make them more resistant to jamming. Both sides are crowdfunding to replace battlefield losses. Drone footage has come to define much of the public view of the war in Ukraine.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News