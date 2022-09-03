 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Hackers stole personal data including Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank, the bank reports, in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients.

The hackers obtained the information on July 5 after breaking into computers at the insurance services provider Overby-Seawell Company, according to a letter that Cleveland-based KeyBank sent to affected residential mortgage customers.

KeyBank, which operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets, would not say how many of its customers were affected or answer any other questions about the breach. In a statement, it said it was notified of the data theft on Aug. 4 and KeyBank systems and operations were unaffected.

Overby-Seawell did not respond to phone messages and emails sent to executives seeking comment. In the statement sent Friday to The Associated Press, KeyBank said Kennesaw, Georgia-based Overby-Seawell “suffered a cybersecurity incident that compromised data of its corporate clients.” It did not elaborate.

People are also reading…

According to its website, Overby-Seawell's customers include banks, credit unions, mortgage servicers, finance companies and property investors. Its products include a tracking system for real-time insurance monitoring that can be integrated with other financial industry software platforms.

It is a subsidiary of the Breckenridge Group, also of Kennesaw.

In an Aug. 26 letter shared with the AP by an affected mortgage-holder, KeyBank said the information acquired in the Overby-Seawell breach related to their mortgage includes their name, address, mortgage account number and the first eight digits of their nine-digit Social Security number.

That’s plenty of information for identity thieves to commit serious fraud.

“We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals,” KeyBank said in the letter.

KeyBank said Overby-Seawell had notified law enforcement and was investigating the breach with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts. It encouraged the mortgage holder to sign up for free fraud monitoring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws. In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals soon to ease competition concerns.

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Kentucky has reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector. State and local officials attended a groundbreaking event Tuesday in Bowling Green for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 jobs. The Envision AESC factory will produce battery cells and modules to power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. The operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027. There are plans for a larger battery production operation in Kentucky. Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside Glendale in central Kentucky. That mega-project will create 5,000 jobs.

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell Tuesday while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently and directly, whether you're an activist or a local fire department. But it’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. The revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies as well as for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or other malicious actors.

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. They say the plant’s U.S. site is still undecided. Construction is to begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025. The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval. They say the plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand,

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are announcing $1 billion in federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more. The grants announced Friday go to 21 regional partnerships across the nation. The government chose the winners from 529 applicants that vied for grants that were part of the already-approved $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The grants include $65 million in California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There's $64 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. West Virginia coal counties receive $63 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines.

FBI's team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro

A rapid deployment team of FBI cyber experts is heading to Montenegro to investigate a massive and coordinated attack on the tiny Balkan nation’s government and its services. The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment Wednesday, calling it “another confirmation of the excellent cooperation between the United States of America and Montenegro." Last weekend, Montenegro’s Agency for National Security said the country was “under a hybrid war” blaming the attack squarely on Russia, though without providing evidence. A cybercriminal extortion gang has claimed responsibility for at least part of the attack, infecting a parliamentary office with ransomware known as Cuba. Montenegro has displeased Russia by joining NATO and Western sanctions against Russia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News