 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lamont to visit Israel on Connecticut's economic mission

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will visit Israel next month as part of a Connecticut economic development mission

announced Tuesday he will be part of an economic development mission to Israel later this month to promote Connecticut as a welcoming place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations between the two regions.

The Democrat will be part of a delegation that will include representatives from Raytheon, Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and Connecticut Innovations Inc., the state's quasi-public venture capital agency.

The trip will run from Feb. 17-24, ending with an event called VentureClash where Israeli entrepreneurs will give pitches on proposals to locate operations in Connecticut.

“Part of growing Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem includes adding diverse businesses from all around the world,” Lamont said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Connecticut to strengthen its ties with Israel and provide these innovative companies with an option for any U.S. expansion."

People are also reading…

Besides meeting with business leaders, Lamont is expected to meet with several Israeli government officials.

Israel has for years confronted a grassroots Palestinian-led movement to boycott Israeli institutions and businesses over the country's treatment of the Palestinians. Israel says the movement has little to do with human rights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New charges for Colorado clerk targeted in voting probe

New charges for Colorado clerk targeted in voting probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county elections clerk under investigation by federal and state authorities in a security breach of voting machines posted bond on Thursday on two misdemeanor charges in a separate case, authorities said.

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

WASHINGTON (AP) — States are getting the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded ones every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways as part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stick to new habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News