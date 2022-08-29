 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Major indexes fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday, as investors remain unnerved by the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates high as long as it takes to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:20 p.m. Eastern. The index fell 3.4% Friday, its biggest single-day drop since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81 points, or 0.3% to 32,204, following Friday’s 1,008 point decline. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple slipped 1.1%.

Health care stocks also fell sharply. Drug delivery technology company Catalent slumped 6.2% after giving investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

People are also reading…

Inflation, its impact on the economy and the Fed’s battle plan remain Wall Street’s main focus. Last week, Fed chief Jerome Powell indicated the central bank will raise rates into next year and keep them elevated as it tries to quell demand and bring down prices for goods and services.

The Fed’s last two hikes have been by 0.75 points, and Wall Street is expecting a third such increase in September, according to CME Group. Some investors had hoped that the Fed would ease up on rate hikes into next year if inflation subsides. That sentiment led to a rally for stocks in July and early August. All three major indexes are now lower this month.

Energy stocks made gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.5%. Exxon Mobil rose 3.3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which follows expectations for longer-term economic growth and inflation, rose to 3.11% from 3.03% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.42% from 3.38%.

Investors have been closely watching economic reports to get a better sense of how much the economy is slowing and whether inflation is starting to cool from the hottest levels in four decades.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation decelerated last month, while other data shows consumer spending slowed. Wall Street will get several more updates on the economy this week.

The Conference Board will release its latest reading on consumer confidence on Tuesday.

The government will release its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. The employment market has remained resilient amid a broader slowdown for the economy. That has helped temper worries that the U.S. is facing a potential recession.

European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Chinese economic data showing a drop in industrial profits indicated that a strong recovery there will take time, amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

South Korea has signed a $2.25 billion contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph for their nuclear power industry, although it made for awkward optics as their American allies push an economic pressure campaign to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine. The contract between state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide certain materials and equipment and construct the turbine building of the plant being built in Dabaa, northwest of Cairo. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate.

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Montenegro reports massive Russian cyberattack against govt

Montenegro’s security agency has warned that Russian hackers have launched a massive and coordinated cyberattack against the small state’s government and its services. The Agency for National Security, or ANB, said Friday that Montenegro is “under a hybrid war at the moment.” The Adriatic Sea state, once considered a strong Russian ally, in 2017 joined NATO despite strong opposition from Moscow. It has joined Western sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. That move has put it on Moscow's list of “enemy sates.”

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

The health of the world’s oceans looms large in Wendy Schmidt’s thinking about the planet’s future and in her giving. Schmidt leads a collection of philanthropies through which she and her husband, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, work to help protect the planet. They give to support clean energy, marine science and ocean conservation, and efforts to address climate change, plastic pollution, and food insecurity. The couple have also built programs that support and connect young leaders, scientists, and others working to solve an array of global problems. The Schmidts have poured nearly $2.2 billion into their philanthropies since 2019 and during that time have pledged and given away more than $1.4 billion.

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

For most of its eight-year history, Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based charity run by Ukrainian and Ukrainian American volunteers, has raised about $150,000 a year to help promote a free and prosperous Ukraine. Before the war, it had about 4,000 donors. But in the months since the invasion, Razom has raised $57 million from more than 150,000 donors. The nonprofit’s deep ties to Ukraine have helped it connect with grassroots efforts that would likely be overlooked by big aid groups. The tiny, volunteer-led group is now working at a frantic pace. Every day its leaders and volunteers know that the work they do can mean the difference between life and death for someone in Ukraine.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. It's an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take 13 years for them become fully effective. But here are many challenges to meeting them. EVs now cost substantially more than gas-powered vehicles. There are shortages of precious metals needed for their batteries. The U.S. has little battery manufacturing capacity. But a lot can change in 13 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Better sleepers are less likely to have a stroke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News