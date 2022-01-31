 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

MBTA reallocates $500M to safety, grants, worker retention

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority has reallocated $500 million in operating costs to invest in one-time projects, thanks to a steady influx of federal emergency relief funds that have given the agency flexibility.

The funding decisions announced Thursday will channel money to safety improvements, workforce retention, bus improvements and matching grants, the Boston Herald reported.

The agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said the federal funding will allow them to keep a balanced budget through 2023, despite huge losses in fare revenue during the pandemic.

“These are all one-time expenses that do not impact the future budget of the T, nor do they rule out some flexibility in the future,” he said.

Some $145 million will be set aside as the required 20% matching funds for federal grants to be allocated under the the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Another $109 million is going to accelerate investments in bus improvements, including buying more electric vehicles.

People are also reading…

An additional $67 million will go toward investments in safety, including moving up the installation of anti-collision technology on the Green Line so it is finished next year instead of in 2024.

The agency will spend $20 million on work force retention, including recruitment and pandemic pay for frontline workers; $70 million on the design and construction of new projects; and $89 million to be put toward existing capital programs.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Boston Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

When Gen Xer Amy Rottier went shopping for her young children two decades ago, she drove to a mall and browsed for what she needed. Her millennial daughter, Helen, who is studying for a doctorate and doesn't have children, buys anything she needs with a click on her iPad.

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It’s a key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns: creating a board of experts that would investigate major incidents to see what went wrong and try to prevent the problems from happening again — much like a transportation safety board does with plane crashes.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Super Age:’ An inevitable demographic shift not everyone is happy about

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News