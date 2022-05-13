 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

  • 0

LOS ALAMOS N.M. (AP) — Public schools were closed and evacuation bags packed this week as a stubborn wildfire crept within a few miles of the city of Los Alamos and its companion U.S. national security lab — where assessing apocalyptic threats is a specialty and wildland fire is a beguiling equation.

People preparing to evacuate included a team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory who are tapping supercomputers to peer into the future of wildfires in the American West, where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fire.

The research and partnerships eventually could yield reliable predictions that shape the way vast tracks of national forests are thinned — or selectively burned — to ward off disastrously hot conflagrations that can quickly overrun cities, sterilize soil and forever alter ecosystems.

“This actually is something that we’re really trying to leverage to look for ways to deal with fire in the future,” said Rod Linn, a senior lab scientist who leads efforts to create a supercomputing tool that predicts the outcome of fires in specific terrain and conditions.

People are also reading…

The high stakes in the research are on prominent display during the furious start of spring wildfire season, which includes a blaze that has inched steadily toward Los Alamos National Laboratory, triggering preparations for a potential evacuation.

The lab is one of two U.S. sites gearing up to manufacture plutonium cores for use in nuclear weapons. Laboratory officials say critical infrastructure is well safeguarded from the fire, which spans 67 square miles (175 square kilometers).

Still, scientists are ready.

“We have our bags packed, cars loaded, kids are home from school — it’s kind of a crazy day,” said Adam Atchley, a father of two and laboratory hydrologist who studies wildfire ecology.

Wildfires that reach the Los Alamos National Laboratory increase the risk — however slightly — of disbursing chemical waste and radionuclides such as plutonium through the air or in the ashes carried away by runoff after a fire.

Mike McNaughton, an environmental health physicist at Los Alamos, acknowledges that chemical and radiological waste was blatantly mishandled in the early years of the laboratory, which emerged out of the World War II effort to design nuclear weapons under the Manhattan Project.

“People had a war to win and they were not careful,” McNaughton said. “Emissions now are very, very small compared with the historical emissions.”

Dave Fuehne, the laboratory’s team leader for air emissions measurement, says a network of about 25 air monitors encircle the facility. Additional high-volume monitors were deployed as fire broke out in April.

Trees and underbrush on the campus are removed manually — 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) over the course of the last four years, said Jim Jones, manager of the lab’s Wildland Fire Mitigation Project.

“We don’t do any burning,” Jones said. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Flames have also destroyed mansions on a California hilltop and chewed through more than 422 square miles (1,100 square kilometers) of tinder-dry mountainsides of northeastern New Mexico.

That fire in Sangre de Cristo Mountain range is the largest burning in the U.S., with thousands of residents still displaced as it continued its march Friday through thick ponderosa pine forests, destroying at least 170 homes in accessible areas that have been surveyed. In Colorado, authorities said Friday one person died in a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs.

Atchley says he’s contributing to research aimed at better understanding and preventing the most destructive wildfires, superheated blazes that leap through the upper crowns of mature pine trees. He says climate change is an unmistakable factor.

“It’s increasing the wildfire burn window. … The wildfire season is year-round,” Atchley said. “And this is happening not only in the United States, but in Australia and Indonesia and around the world.”

He’s not alone in suggesting that the answer may be more frequent fires of lower intensity that are set deliberately to mimic a cycle of burning and regeneration that may have take place every 2-6 years in New Mexico before the arrival of Europeans.

“What we’re trying to do at Los Alamos is figure out how do you implement prescribed fire safely ... given that it’s exceedingly hard with climate change,” he said.

Examples of intentional prescribed burns that escaped control include the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire that swept through residential areas of Los Alamos and across 12 square miles of the laboratory — more than one-quarter of the campus. The fire destroying more than 230 homes and 45 structures at the lab. In 2011, a larger and faster-moving fire burned fringes of the lab.

Atchley said the West's forests can be thought of and measured as one giant reserve that stores carbon and can help hold climate change in check — if extreme fires can be limited.

Land managers say expansive U.S. national forests can't be thinned by hand and machine alone.

Linn, the physicist, says wildfire modeling software is being shared with land managers at the U.S. Forest Service, as well as the Geological Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, for preliminary testing to see if can make prescribed fires easier to predict and control.

“We don’t advocate anybody using any of these models blindly,” he said. “Were in that essential phase of building those relationships with land managers and helping them to begin to make it their model as well.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hackers hit web hosting provider linked to Oregon elections

A week before Oregon’s primary election, the secretary of state’s office is moving to protect the integrity of its online system where campaign finance records are published after a web hosting provider was hit by a ransomware attack. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office said people inputting records into the ORESTAR state campaign finance reporting system may have been affected, and have been sent detailed instructions on how to proceed. Her office reassured voters that the Oregon Secretary of State systems themselves have not been hacked, and no systems related to elections administration have been compromised.

Correction: Biden-Internet story

Correction: Biden-Internet story

In a story published May 9, 2022, about internet subsidies, The Associated Press erroneously referred to Hawaiian Telecom. The correct name is Hawaiian Telcom. 

Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

Google on Wednesday took a big step toward pushing its Pixel product line-up down a road already paved by Apple and its array of trendsetting phones, tablets and watches. The internet giant's latest additions to its six-year-old Pixel brand will include Google’s first smartwatch that draws on features and expertise it's gained from last year’s $2.1 billion acquisition of the fitness gadget maker Fitbit. The new watch, targeted for an autumn release, marks Google’s first major attempt to make a dent in a steadily growing segment of the wearable technology market. Google also used its annual developers conference to tease a Pixel tablet due out next year.

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower as fears increased that U.S. rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.2% on Monday, hitting its lowest point in more than a year. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might trigger an economic downturn. That adds to pressure from Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese slowdown.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as the new power players in American politics. They are pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. They are the ones who will write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank. The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022. Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank. Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays and settings that control windshield defrosters, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that began on May 3. 

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump, who was booted in January 2021 for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, should he succeed in acquiring the social platform for $44 billion. But the day before, Musk also said he agrees with the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, a law that will require big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly for content like hate speech and disinformation. Critics say the apparent contradiction underscores the steep learning curve awaiting the world’s richest man once he encounters the complexity of Twitter’s content moderation policies.

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares have bounced back after losses earlier in the week, shrugging off the latest data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors are puzzling over what's next with inflation and the U.S. central bank's response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to end down just 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq eked out a gain of 0.1%. The sizzling producer price index for April followed a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

Jury returns mixed verdict in New York terrorism case

A Manhattan federal court jury has returned a mixed verdict in the trial of a New Jersey software developer who authorities say researched and photographed U.S. landmarks for possible attacks. The jury couldn't reach a verdict on one terrorism charge: providing material support for a terrorist group. But jurors did find 44-year-old Alexei Saab had received military-type training from Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization. Saab’s lawyer said much of the evidence can't be considered reliable because it came from what Saab himself told FBI investigators, and was “un-credible, crazy, unsubstantiated information." The judge also questioned whether the terrorism conviction will stand based on rules about the statute of limitations. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do you need to protect your phone number?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News