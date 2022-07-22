 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N Korea warns of security instability over US-S Korea drills

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned that the United States and South Korea will face “unprecedented” security challenges if they don’t stop their hostile military pressure campaign against the North, including joint military drills.

North Korea views any regular U.S.-South Korean military training as an invasion rehearsal even though the allies have steadfastly said they have no intention of attacking the North. The latest warning came as Washington and Seoul prepare to expand their upcoming summertime training following the North’s provocative run of missile tests this year.

“Should the U.S. and its allies opt for military confrontation with us, they would be faced with unprecedented instability security-wise,” Choe Jin, deputy director general of the Institute of Disarmament and Peace, a Foreign Ministry-run think tank, told Associated Press Television News in Pyongyang on Thursday.

People are also reading…

Choe said that Washington and Seoul’s joint military drills this year are driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. He accused U.S. and South Korean officials of plotting to discuss the deployment of U.S. nuclear strategic assets during another joint drill set to begin next month.

“The U.S. should keep in mind that it will be treated on a footing of equality when it threatens us with nukes,” Choe said. He said Washington must abandon “its anachronistic and suicidal policy of hostility” toward North Korea or it will face “an undesirable consequence.”

The regular U.S.-South Korea military drills are a major source of animosity on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea often responding with missile tests or warlike rhetoric.

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden and new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after their summit that they would consider expanded joint military exercises to deter North Korean nuclear threats. Biden also reaffirmed the American extended deterrence commitment to South Korea, a reference to a full range of U.S. defense capabilities including nuclear ones.

Their announcement reflected a change in direction from that of their predecessors. Former U.S. President Donald Trump complained about the cost of the U.S.-South Korean military drills, while former South Korean President Moon Jae-in faced criticism that his dovish engagement policy only helped North Korea buy time to perfect its weapons technology. Yoon accused Moon of tilting toward North Korea and away from the United States.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries haven’t officially announced details about their summertime drills including exactly when they would start. But South Korean defense officials said the drills would involve field training for the first time since 2018 along with the existing computer-simulated tabletop exercises.

In recent years, the South Korean and U.S. militaries have cancelled or downsized some of their regular exercises due to concerns about COVID-19 and to support now-stalled U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.

The United States has called on North Korea to resume the dormant diplomacy without any preconditions, but North Korea has countered it won’t return to talks unless the United States first drops its hostile policies against it, in an apparent reference to its military drills with South Korea and the economic sanctions.

This year, North Korea has test-launched a slew of ballistic missiles including nuclear-capable ones designed to attack both the U.S. mainland and South Korea in violation of U.N. resolutions banning such tests. Observers say North Korea wants to be recognized as a nuclear state and win sanctions relief.

Choe repeated North Korea's previous position that its missile tests are legitimate exercises of its sovereign right to defend the country. He called the recent U.S. and South Korean missile tests “double-standards.”

North Korea hasn’t yet conducted its widely expected nuclear test, which would be the first of its kind in five years. Seoul officials say an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and opposition from China, its most important ally and biggest aid provider, are likely the reasons why North Korea hasn’t carried out the bomb test.

On Friday, Yoon told reporters that North Korea remains ready to conduct a nuclear test and that South Korea also has measures ready to cope with it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service plans to further increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it is buying to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks. The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% of its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles in a new environmental filing. It also proposes buying more than 34,000 commercially available vehicles over two years. The proposed changes are to be posted in the Federal Register on Thursday. They follow lawsuits by 16 states seeking to halt purchases under the initial proposal that called for a greater number of gas-powered trucks.

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Cybersecurity researchers say a popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities. Because it is used by law enforcement, militaries and Fortune 50 companies it could potentially pose a danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains.  A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says attackers could remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles by cutting off fuel and otherwise wresting control of them.  It recommends users immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.  The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency planned to issue an advisory Tuesday about the tracker after unsuccessful attempts to get the manufacturer to produce a fix.

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with automaker Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, including an economic incentives package. Details won't be released until state officials and Hyundai also sign the deal. Hyundai plans to hire at least 8,100 to work at the Georgia plant, which is scheduled to open in 2025. State and local governments spent $61 million to purchase the plant site and $66 million to prepare it. Incentives include an income tax credit worth an estimated $213 million.

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks

President Joe Biden is promising “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite setbacks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power. The Supreme Court last month limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. And this past week, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he wants to delay sweeping environmental legislation that Democrats have pushed as central to achieving Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Biden has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. On Friday, he said “action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever.″

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused “unreliable” gunshot detection technology in investigating a grandfather from the city’s South Side who was charged with killing a neighbor. The lawsuit filed by the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University’s law school seeks damages from the city on behalf of 65-year-old Michael Williams, who says he still suffers from a tremor in his hand that developed while he was locked up in jail for nearly a year. The Associated Press reported last year that a judge dismissed his case at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.

Mobile, internet service mostly back in Canada after outage

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has restored mobile and internet service for ``the vast majority″ of customers after an outage that lasted more than 15 hours. The disruption, which the Toronto-based telecommunications company offered no explanation for, started Friday morning. It left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada’s beleaguered passport offices. In a tweet Saturday, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.

EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

The European Union has imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. The bloc’s 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports and tighter export export controls on some high-technology goods. The EU has described the new round of sanctions as minor adjustments and intended to align its actions with commitments from global partners. Any ban on Russian gas imports, which are still a lifeline to many of the EU’s juggernaut industries, is not under consideration. EU officials hope the sanctions might start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday's verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver. Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen's father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving. The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy's mother and $4.5 million to his father.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News