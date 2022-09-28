 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium.

The launch of John Dickerson's “CBS News Prime Time” in September means that all three news divisions have unique streaming newscasts at night, a nod to the future and bid to reach young people who aren't watching television at dinnertime.

Dickerson's newscast debuted nearly a year after NBC's “Top Story” with Tom Llamas. ABC's “Live Prime” with Linsey Davis started in February 2020. Each streams live for at least an hour starting at 7 p.m. Eastern and are repeated later in the evening. All can be seen for free.

People are also reading…

“The revolution will not be televised,” Davis quipped. “It will be streamed.”

She and her rivals have big ambitions.

“We want to be the best news show, period,” Llamas said. “I don't want to be just the best show on streaming.”

Looking past the similarities, they each have intriguing differences in approach, more so than the broadcast evening news shows led by Lester Holt, David Muir and Norah O'Donnell.

Network news divisions aren't looking to replace the television broadcasts, which usually reach around 20 million people combined every night, more during cold weather months.

The streamcasts almost certainly don't approach those numbers, although if anyone knows for sure how many people are watching, they aren't telling. There isn't a single outside source that measures audience size, like the Nielsen company does for TV. The networks all say the shows are catching on, but won't share their own statistics with competitors or the public — often a sign that those levels are low.

Dickerson brings the most broadcast experience to his role, having reported for “60 Minutes,” moderated “Face the Nation” and hosted “CBS This Morning.”

At its launch, his streamcast quickly distinguished itself as the most interview-heavy of the three. He will debrief CBS News reporters who have done television stories to empty their notebooks of additional details, and find experts for conversations on the day's major stories.

“I'm interested in who the person is who may not even be known, but knows what is going on,” Dickerson said. “It's great to be able to ask the experts yourself, whether the experts are within CBS or not.”

Probing with experts to tell people more about stories they may have seen flash by in headlines leans into Dickerson's strength as a journalist, said Anthony Galloway, CBS News Streaming senior vice president.

The most established streamcast, ABC's “Live Prime,” takes advantage of what streaming has to offer over television right now: time. Davis' show is most apt to stretch reports beyond what can be seen on TV's “World News Tonight.” After Muir traveled to Ukraine, the streaming show gave him 10 minutes to report on what happened in a village recently liberated from the Russians. That kind of length is a luxury seldom afforded on television evening news programs that have roughly 22 minutes of news between commercials.

A profile of the jam band O.A.R. stretched like a guitar solo, and correspondent Phil Lipof even went onstage to play with the band.

“Live Prime” airs for an hour and a half, although the last half hour is largely a shortened summary of what had been on before. The CBS and NBC shows are an hour.

Internal research shows that “Live Prime” viewers appreciate the longer-form stories, more than a reliance on talking heads, said Seni Tienabeso, executive director of ABC News Live.

Getting “Live Prime” started before its rivals allowed for more research time, said Reena Mehta, ABC's senior vice president for streaming and digital content. She said it's not ABC's goal to replicate the linear television model, and the program essentially has the capacity to go live all evening. The form of these programs, though, is hardly a shock to television viewers.

For NBC, Llamas packs his fast-paced show with as much information as possible.

“I believe in delivering a high story count,” he said. “I think people right now are inundated with information, but they're inundated with the same type of information, the same stories. I want to find stuff that's not already out there.”

Llamas, a Cuban-American, makes sure to report on Latin American issues on each show. He talks about binge-worthy entertainment. Producers comb social media and local NBC stations for news, although there's an occasional reliance on eye candy — things like car chases that are on because the video is interesting, not because it's newsworthy.

There's no evidence that the streamcasts are cutting into viewership of the televised evening news shows. The networks show no signs of abandoning them, either: NBC, for example, has quietly and successfully aired Holt's “Nightly News” on YouTube, part of a strategy of finding an audience wherever it can.

The news divisions say they have not built the evening streamcasts to replace the television product. “I feel like it's a nice complement to ‘World News,’” Davis said.

Besides, the television and streaming audiences tend not to overlap much.

Although there are no specific numbers for “Top Story,” NBC says that its streaming service overall gets an average of 100 million views each month. The pandemic brought in more viewers and people continue to cut the cable television cords.

Most new television sets being manufactured offer people easy access to the streaming product, said Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president at NBC News.

“There's no real turning back the clock here,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast. By year’s end, drivers could start seeing shiny upgrades to existing highway EV stations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president. But for Kamala Harris, there'll be controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington. And there’s resentment over a new U.S. law that makes electric vehicles built outside of North America ineligible for subsidies.

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent string by U.S. politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. American states are competing to attract investment in chip factories.

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

The Australian government says it's considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies and blamed the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier, Optus, for an unprecedented breach of personal data from 9.8 million customers. Optus says it became aware of the cyberattack last Wednesday. It has since offered its “most affected” customers a free credit monitoring and identify protection service. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil told Parliament on Monday that a substantial reform task would "emerge from a breach of this scale and size.” She noted that other countries allowed for large fines to be levied over such breaches but Australia had no such law.

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

A breach of sensitive voting equipment data from a rural county in Georgia spilled into the public light last month when documents and emails produced in response to subpoenas revealed the involvement of high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump. Since then, a series of revelations about what happened in Coffee County have raised questions about whether the Dominion Voting Systems machines used throughout Georgia have been compromised. The tale involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to Trump and a cast of characters from an area that rarely draws notice from outsiders.

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australia's second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating the release by a purported hacker of stolen personal data from its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach, which affected 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer says the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus pays the ransom. Later Tuesday, the writer said the purported hacker had deleted his post along with three samples of the stolen data. He apparently withdrew the ransom demand, claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologized to Optus customers. There was no indication why he changed his mind.

Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc. has announced it will make its iPhone 14 in India. Manufacturers have been shifting production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. Apple unveiled its newest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models. The announcement from the Cupertino, California-based company dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for local manufacturing. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China but iPhone sales have struggled to capture a large share of the market due to their high price tags.

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

A data privacy watchdog's lawsuit says a Northern California utility routinely fed customers’ power use information to police so they could target illicit marijuana grows, without requiring a warrant or suspicion of wrongdoing. It says customers of Asian descent were targeted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Sacramento police. A SMUD spokeswoman said Thursday that the utility shares information on specific properties to stop what it believes to be power theft. A police spokesman couldn't comment on a pending lawsuit. Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans spoil their pets more than themselves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News