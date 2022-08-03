 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry.

The latest bipartisan proposal came Wednesday from Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and top Republican member Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, which would hand the regulatory authority of Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. That would be in contrast with bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates, who have suggested giving the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, trades at a fraction of its all-time high, down from more than $68,000 in November 2021 to about $23,000 on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

While cryptocurrencies have had crashes before, most recently in 2018, this crash has been broader and more systemic. A major hedge fund filed for bankruptcy earlier this summer, which in turn has caused other cryptocurrency brokers to collapse as well. Some crypto brokers have falsely claimed that its customers' deposits are backed by deposit insurance like a bank.

Lawmakers, who have run out of patience with the cryptocurrency industry's attempts to live out an unregulated Libertarian, bank-free world, are now desperate to implement stringent oversight. The industry spent $9 million in 2021 on lobbying fees, according to a report by Public Citizen, a figure that is certain to be higher with all the Congressional proposals this year.

The Stabenow-Boozman bill would be a win for the cryptocurrency industry, who see the CFTC as more industry-friendly regulator than the SEC. The CFTC, which a budget last year of $304 million with roughly 666 employees, is a fraction of the size of the SEC, which had a budget of nearly $2 billion and 4,500 full-time employees.

“(The cryptocurrency industry is) trying to get anyone other than the SEC to regulate them,” said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. While an advocate for Bitcoin, Klippsten is deeply skeptical of much of broader crypto industry, which has produced a myriad of tokens and other coins that he considers to be nothing more than scams.

In a press conference Stabenow and Boozman both acknowledged that the while they have faith that the CFTC is up to the task of regulating cryptocurrencies, the agency would need support. The bill attempts to alleviate this issue by imposing on the crypto industry user fees, which in turn would fund more robust supervision of the industry by the CFTC.

“Obviously if the CTFC is to move aggressively in this area, they are going to need more resources,” Stabenow said.

The legislation can be added to the list of proposals that have come out of Congress this year. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Thune, R-S.D., are also co-sponsors of the Stabenow-Boozman bill. Booker has publicly advocated for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly because Black Americans and other racial minorities are more statistically likely to invest in crypto compared to traditional investments like stocks and bonds.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., in April introduced legislation, called the Stablecoin TRUST Act, that would create a framework to regulate stablecoins, which have seen massive losses this year. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value, usually the U.S. dollar, another currency or gold.

Additionally, in June, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., proposed a wide-ranging bill, called the Responsible Financial Innovation Act. That bill proposed legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies; would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities and those that are securities, which has not been done.

Along with the Toomey legislation and the Lummis-Gillibrand legislation, a proposal is being worked out in the House Financial Services Committee, though those negotiations have stalled.

Committee chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said last month that while she, top Republican member Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had made considerable progress toward an agreement on the legislation, "we are unfortunately not there yet, and will therefore continue our negotiations over the August recess.”

President Joe Biden's working group on financial markets last November issued a report calling on Congress to pass legislation that would regulate stablecoins, and Biden earlier this year issued an executive order calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets.

Follow AP's coverage of the cryptocurrency industry at https://apnews.com/hub/cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samsung fined $9.8M for misleading Australian phone ads

Samsung fined $9.8M for misleading Australian phone ads

An Australian judge has ordered Samsung to pay $9.8 million in penalties for misleading advertising over how water-resistant some models of smartphones are. Justice Brendan Murphy on Thursday gave South Korea-based Samsung's Australian subsidiary 30 days to pay the fines. Samsung admitted to making false and misleading claims in advertisements between 2016 and 2018 about the water resistance of seven models of Galaxy smartphones. The misleading ads had promoted the phones’ water resistance and suitability for use in swimming pools and seawater. But the charging ports could be damaged and stop working if the phones were recharged while the ports were still wet.

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks are finishing higher on Wall Street Friday as investors closed out the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020. New data showed inflation jumped by the most in four decades last month, but sentiment was buoyed by positive earnings news out of technology giants Apple and Amazon, as well as oil giants Exxon and Chevron. The technology-heavy Nasdaq ended July with the biggest gains since April 2020. Stocks have gained momentum this month, fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings and falling bond yields, which have pulled back after soaring much of this year on expectations of higher interest rates.

Energy Department selects Idaho for nuclear test reactor

Energy Department selects Idaho for nuclear test reactor

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Idaho for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors that could help reduce global warming. The Energy Department on Wednesday said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR. The VTR is a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades. Plans call for the test reactor to be running by the end of 2026.

Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip

Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip

Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple saw its profit for the April-June period decline by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. Both figures were better than analysts projected. The results for the April-June period weren’t a shock. That’s because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in China factories

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need "government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security

Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority matched that with an increase of its own. Oil prices pushed higher while U.S. futures edged lower. The Fed’s latest hike lifts the benchmark short-term rate to its highest level since 2018. The S&P 500 gained 2.6% and the technology heavy Nasdaq jumped by the most in over two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher. Strong earnings from Google's owner Alphabet, Microsoft and other companies helped lift investors’ mood.

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

High-risk Colombians say GPS devices only add to dangers

When he takes office shortly, Colombia's first leftist president will need to decide what to do about the GPS satellite trackers installed in the bulletproof government-assigned vehicles that keep tabs in real time on more than 3,700 high-risk individuals including journalists, human rights and indigenous activists, labor organizers. Privacy experts call the system illegal and disproportionate, posing unnecessary risks of abuse by malicious insiders or hackers in a country where right-wing extremists have infiltrated security agencies. The GPS system's existence was unknown until a journalist got a tip and made a public records request.  Popular as anti-theft tools, GPS trackers can offer a wide array of surveillance options.

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

The U.S. Navy is working to develop drone ships as it faces a growing threat from China. The Navy envisions robotic vessels keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower and keeping sailors out of harm’s way. They also could be built for a fraction of the cost of conventional warships. The four largest crewless ships are all being used together for the first time this summer during war games in the Pacific Ocean. Smaller waterborne drones are being deployed by the Navy’s 5th Fleet in the Middle East.

Computer outage affecting services at DMV, other agencies

The state of West Virginia is continuing to work on resolving a computer systems outage that's affecting residents’ access to services at agencies like the Division of Motor Vehicles. West Virginia Department of Administration officials say the mainframe outage was caused by equipment failure at its data center. Officials say the state Office of Technology has ordered the parts needed to repair the hardware, but they don’t know how long the outage will last. Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier says his agency isn't able to provide services such as title work and driver record updates, but customers can use the agency’s online portal to renew car registration and driver’s licenses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Studies find black teens experience racism while online all the time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News