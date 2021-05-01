New 'Mad Max'-inspired superyacht would be powered by re-purposed jet engines

"With this engine location swap ,the general aesthetic and performance would still be preserved and the vertical wings would now hold satellite, communication, and navigation equipment instead," he says.

Data firm Cirium has indicated that the number of planes dismantled for parts or scrap could double to 1,000 annually through 2023, so there will certainly be a lot of jet engines available if re-using them in this way becomes a trend.

'Out of the box concept'

But Pavasovic considers the Cobra concept as a one-off project rather than an indication of the future of superyacht design.

It's one of two new concepts he's just released (the second being the 40-meter EX40,) to celebrate the first anniversary of his London-based firm Pavasovic Studio.

If the Cobra concept were to be picked up, Pavasovic believes it would take approximately four years to design, engineer and build.

The price tag would "likely be hundreds of millions of dollars" depending on where it was built and the final specifications.