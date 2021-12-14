New Mexico Senate debates broadband, highway spending bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate began deliberations Friday on a spending plan for roughly $500 million in federal pandemic relief to expand highways, internet infrastructure electric vehicles and oil field cleanup efforts.

The sparsely populated rural state has struggled for years to dig the trenches and lay the fiber optic cable necessary to expand access. The pandemic highlighted deficiencies in online education and healthcare access.

The bill would authorize $133 million in spending on internet projects, including “alternative broadband” using emerging technologies like wireless towers, blimps, and new satellite internet networks.

The state legislature is working to allocate some $1 billion in federal funds after the state supreme court ruled last month that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had no right to allocate the funds herself.

Approval by the state Senate would return the bill to the House to approve recent amendments. Lujan Grisham has urged the Legislature to move quickly on pandemic aid spending.

Democrat Lujan Grisham had vetoed Legislature allocations of the federal pandemic relief funds this spring, sparking a rare public dispute between her and the Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate. The Legislature sued and ultimately won their argument in court that the Legislature has the power of the purse, even when the money comes from federal funding.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0