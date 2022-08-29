 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

  • Updated
  • 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Angela Williams' first year as United Way Worldwide's president and CEO has been marked with challenges: rising inflation, the war in Ukraine driving increased demand for charitable services, and the need to rebuild public trust in her organization.

As the first Black leader of United Way Worldwide, the former Air Force attorney and former head of Easterseals feels she is ready to lead the organization, once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, into its next era.

“Being in situations over my lifetime where I have been the first or only woman or Black person and breaking what I call not just glass ceilings, but concrete ceilings and breaking through” has prepared her to deliver on this promise of more equitable services, Williams said.

She plans to bring this uniquely American institution’s focus back to the communities, listening to individuals to shape solutions to their problems with the help of United Way's considerable resources. In 2020, the organization gave more than $168 million in grants.

People are also reading…

Williams has kept a low public profile in her first year, opting for a listening tour of United Way affiliates around the world and reexamining the organization’s commitments and priorities.

“My vision for United Way Worldwide is to create equitable solutions in communities,” Williams said, adding that people experiencing problems should have a voice in solving them.

United Way's national 211 call line connecting people to services has seen an increase in requests in the last couple of months, with people needing help accessing food, paying their utility bills or rent, and finding housing, she said.

“I feel this real sense of urgency," Williams told The Associated Press in an interview. "Whether it’s government, whether it’s the nonprofit sector, whether it’s philanthropy, foundations, individuals — we have to come together because there is so much pressing need.”

Williams took over United Way Worldwide after three former employees accused it of tolerating a culture of sexism and misconduct and retaliating against them for speaking out.

An outside investigation commissioned by the organization found in February 2021 there was no evidence of “actionable harassment, discrimination, or retaliation.” The three women who filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told The Associated Press at the time that the law firm conducting the investigation had not contacted them. The organization’s CEO Brian Gallagher resigned shortly after.

During the Second World War, local United Ways consolidated their hold over workplace giving, by allowing employees to donate a portion of their paycheck automatically to the organization. The United Way would then regrant the pooled funds to local human service nonprofits like the YMCA or Salvation Army.

The model initially served a number of constituencies. It consolidated charitable requests directed to corporations and created a new group of middle-class donors who felt positively about giving to organizations that supported others in the place they lived.

But starting in the 1970s, several forces challenged workplace giving and United Way’s dominance as a distributor of large amounts of funding. The nature of work began to change, with the decline of large manufacturing employers and a transition to service work. That decline was compounded by growing social movements for civil rights, women’s rights and the protection of the environment, for example, creating new communities that donors identified with and wanted to support.

“From that point on, the United Way has struggled to get as much money and to stay relevant as this kind of centralized, trusted entity between donors and the charitable recipients,” said Emily Barman, a professor of sociology at Loyola University Chicago, who wrote a book about the organization.

To adapt, local United Ways, which pay membership dues to United Way Worldwide but are incorporated as separate nonprofits, sought to reduce their overhead and many chose to fund a smaller number of key partners instead of giving smaller amounts to a larger number of nonprofits.

Laurie Paarlberg, who studies community foundations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, said affiliates also looked to governments and foundations for funding while others tried to establish endowments, solicit larger gifts from long-term donors and create giving circles around identities groups.

“The United Way has now been buffeted by a whole storm of connecting events that have influenced their role in their community, their revenue generation and then ultimately, their perceived legitimacy,” Paarlberg said.

The maelstrom that Williams stepped into also includes a large outlay of cash initiated under her predecessor as part of a partnership with Salesforce to create a software product, Philanthropy Cloud. United Way Worldwide’s tax filings show it paid more than $40 million between 2017 and 2020 to the company and a related contractor.

The software, which United Way Worldwide had the exclusive right to resell, competes with other programs that allow employees to donate from their paycheck to the charity of their choice (not just United Way) and to find volunteer opportunities.

Asked whether she thought the investment was worth the cost, Williams said it was a good start but that technology was a means to an end and not a solution by itself.

“My team and I are in the process of reevaluating a number of investments as part of a larger effort to right the ship and ensure that United Way Worldwide is sustainable and impactful for years to come,” Williams said.

Another change Williams made was recruiting a new leadership team that she called one of the most diverse in the sector and an important element in the organization’s focus on equity. She also convened an advisory council of leaders from local affiliates, meant to give them a direct line to her leadership team.

Despite its recent issues, United Ways retain the trust of many corporations and of local governments, Williams said. When Congress allocated emergency funds for rental assistance to localities during the pandemic, mayors often turned to the local affiliate, Williams said.

“They called the United Way because they knew we had the mechanism for granting funds. They knew we had call centers. We had the ability to screen people, do the intake. We knew how to be a referral service,” she said.

“So as that trusted advisor and partner, that’s a unique role we play,” she said.

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

South Korea has signed a $2.25 billion contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph for their nuclear power industry, although it made for awkward optics as their American allies push an economic pressure campaign to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine. The contract between state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide certain materials and equipment and construct the turbine building of the plant being built in Dabaa, northwest of Cairo. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate.

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

The health of the world’s oceans looms large in Wendy Schmidt’s thinking about the planet’s future and in her giving. Schmidt leads a collection of philanthropies through which she and her husband, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, work to help protect the planet. They give to support clean energy, marine science and ocean conservation, and efforts to address climate change, plastic pollution, and food insecurity. The couple have also built programs that support and connect young leaders, scientists, and others working to solve an array of global problems. The Schmidts have poured nearly $2.2 billion into their philanthropies since 2019 and during that time have pledged and given away more than $1.4 billion.

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

Republican leaders in Virginia say they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Virginia's House Republicans and Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday they will push to unlink Virginia’s standards. That comes after attorneys and state officials had weighed in this week saying Virginia is on a path toward adopting California’s new rules. Those rules require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

How tiny, volunteer nonprofit raised $57 million for Ukraine

For most of its eight-year history, Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based charity run by Ukrainian and Ukrainian American volunteers, has raised about $150,000 a year to help promote a free and prosperous Ukraine. Before the war, it had about 4,000 donors. But in the months since the invasion, Razom has raised $57 million from more than 150,000 donors. The nonprofit’s deep ties to Ukraine have helped it connect with grassroots efforts that would likely be overlooked by big aid groups. The tiny, volunteer-led group is now working at a frantic pace. Every day its leaders and volunteers know that the work they do can mean the difference between life and death for someone in Ukraine.

Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software

Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software

The Treasury Department faces pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a virtual currency mixing firm. The firm is accused of helping launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the firm, Tornado Cash, which allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, to keep origins of the funds secret. Advocates say the sanctions open the door to limiting usage of privacy software.

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world's most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn't ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News