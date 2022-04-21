 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Zealand's Ardern in Tokyo to meet Kishida, promote trade

  • 0
Japan New Zealand

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Ardern is in Japan Thursday, April 21, 2022, as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country's reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure, while Japan wants to focus on mutual security concerns, including China’s new alliance with the Solomon Islands.

 Mark Mitchell - pool, Mark Mitchell/NZME

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Japan on Thursday as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country's reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure, while Japan wants to focus on mutual security concerns, including China’s new alliance with the Solomon Islands.

Ardern arrived in Japan late Wednesday after her three-day visit in Singapore, where her talks with leaders focused on the economy and bilateral cooperation on climate change and adopting low-carbon and green technologies.

Japanese officials say a new security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, as well as concerns about Beijing's increasing military activity in the East and South China seas, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will be among the main issues discussed when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Ardern later Thursday.

“The new security agreement between China and Solomon Islands could affect the security in the entire Pacific region, and Japan is watching the development with concern,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. “We hope to firmly discuss the issue with New Zealand in the context of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

People are also reading…

The security pact allows China to send police and military personnel to the Solomon Islands while also opening the door for Chinese warships to stop in port. It has triggered worries of a possible Chinese naval base on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the pact would not “undermine the peace and harmony of our region” as has been feared by the opposition and countries including the United States and Australia. Sogavare said his government would not let China build a military base there, and China has denied seeking a military foothold in the South Pacific.

Japan is especially concerned about Chinese military and coast guard activity in the East China Sea near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. In a counter to Beijing’s increasing assertiveness, Japan and the U.S. promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of rule-based navigation and overflight in the region, which is home to the world’s busiest sea lanes.

Ardern's stopover in Japan is part of her first trip abroad in more than two years and her government wants to portray that New Zealand is reopening for business and tourists after its border closure and strict lockdowns during the pandemic.

New Zealand will reopen its borders to tourists from Japan, Singapore and many other countries from May. International tourism previously accounted for about 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of its gross domestic product, but evaporated after the pandemic began.

The visit is also a chance for Ardern to appear again on an international stage and regain support at home ahead of elections next year. While she is generally highly regarded internationally, her support at home has faded from earlier highs.

AP writer Nick Perry contributed to this report from Wellington, New Zealand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

Spain: Hacked Catalans to launch a legal bid on spyware use

Spain: Hacked Catalans to launch a legal bid on spyware use

Catalan separatist politicians and activists are launching a legal offensive in half a dozen countries against the Spanish state and the Israeli companies behind the controversial spyware allegedly used to snoop on them. The head of the Catalan and Spanish-speaking region also said Tuesday that relations with central authorities will remain strained until Madrid conducts a full investigation and punishes those found responsible, while the Spanish government rejects any accusations of illegal espionage. Citizen Lab, a team of cybersecurity experts, revealed what is believed to be the largest to date forensically documented cluster of hacking attempts with Pegasus, a program that silently infiltrates phones to harvest their data and potentially spy on their owners.

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Foes trying to derail a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta are dominating a state process to gather input on environmental concerns. Georgia state officials took oversight of plans for Rivian Automotive's proposed 7,500-job plant after opponents overwhelmed Morgan County planning officials. The first meeting of one of the oversight committees was Monday in Monroe. The electric vehicle manufacturer in December announced a plant that would make up to 400,000 vehicles a year.  Opposition to the plant has been heavy from area residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.

Self-driving car company establishing test facility in SC

The South Carolina governor’s office says a global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in the state. Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County that was announced Wednesday is expected to create 40 new jobs. The self-driving technology collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services. A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology. It will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland's prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. 

House panels probe gov't use of facial recognition software

House panels probe gov't use of facial recognition software

Two House committees have launched an investigation into the government’s use of facial recognition software. The technology was most recently used by the Internal Revenue Service, but that was stopped after lawmakers and privacy advocates raised concerns. Critics of the software say databases could become a target for cyberthreats. They also express concerns about how the information could be used by other government agencies. In a letter to the CEO of ID.me, the lawmakers request documents and information related to the company’s contracts with 10 federal agencies and 30 state governments for use of its facial recognition technology.

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

A lawyer for California's civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom's office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest's of Activision's lawyers. Newsom's office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women. The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Watch Now: Related Video

How long to EV batteries last?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News