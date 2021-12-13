 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia legislative branch agency has been hit by a ransomware attack, Gov. Ralph Northam's office said Monday.

Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, confirmed the attack on Virginia's Division of Legislative Automated Systems. In a brief statement provided to The Associated Press, Yarmosky said the governor had been briefed on the matter and directed other executive branch agencies to offer help in “assessing and responding to this ongoing situation.”

The Division of Legislative Automated Systems is the state legislature's information technology agency. The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to start in January.

The attack marks the latest in a ransomware scourge that has exploded over the past year, with attacks against governments, critical infrastructure and major corporations.

People are also reading…

Cybersecurity researchers who track ransomware say there’s no previous record of a state legislature suffering an attack.

“It continues to show that no organization is safe form these ransomware attacks. Anybody anywhere can be hit,” said Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

A top agency official told Virginia legislative leaders in an email obtained by The Associated Press that hackers using “extremely sophisticated malware” had accessed the system late Friday.

A ransom note with no specific amount or date was sent, according to the email sent Monday afternoon by Dave Burhop.

The agency was working with authorities to determine “the scope of the issue and plan for possible remediation,” Burhop wrote. The state’s bill drafting tools, General Assembly voicemail and other agency functions were being affected, the email said.

“After upcoming meetings, we will provide additional information, including a course of action to this leadership group but please understand this likely will not be resolved quickly,” wrote Burhop, who couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.

His email said the agency was collaborating with law enforcement agencies including the FBI. An FBI spokesperson declined comment.

The email also said cybersecurity firm Mandiant had been retained and was assisting in the investigation. A company spokesperson declined comment.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the firm Emsisoft, said Virginia is the 74th state or local government hit by ransomware attacks this year, though the first legislature he’s ever seen attacked.

“Honestly, I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before,” Callow said.

Liska said it’s not uncommon for ransomware gangs to try to time their attacks to inflict maximum pain on the targets, like some hackers have done to school districts just at the start of a school year.

“They are smart enough to do that,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Pandemic relief spending bill passes in New Mexico House

Pandemic relief spending bill passes in New Mexico House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House on Friday passed a bill for funneling federal pandemic relief funding to improve broadband internet improvement projects and the state's road infrastructure after a committee added more spending items to the bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to sound more confident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News