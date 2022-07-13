 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

  Updated
Panasonic Plant Kansas

FILE - People walk by the Panasonic booth during CES International, on Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

 John Locher - staff, AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

The decision comes five months after the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature rushed to approve a taxpayer-funded incentive package of as much as $1 billion, the state’s largest ever, to attract the company and the promised “thousands of jobs,” even though most of them didn’t know what company was in play. Kelly said Wednesday that the actual incentives will total $829 million over 10 years.

The plant will be located in De Soto, Kansas, a town with about 6,000 people and 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

“People across the country are looking at Kansas as a leader in economic development,” Kelly told a gathering of about 250 state officials and business leaders in downtown Topeka Wednesday.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported this year that the company was looking to build the factory in Kansas or Oklahoma, close to Texas, where Tesla is building an electric-vehicle plant. The two companies jointly operate a battery plant in Nevada.

Kelly’s administration said the facility it was pursuing would be the largest economic development project in Kansas history. They said the company would employ 4,000 people and that other businesses supplying or supporting it would add several thousand more jobs. They said the company would pay an average of $50,000, which would far exceed Kansas’ median income for individuals of less than $32,000.

Kelly pushed for the permission to offer tax credits, payroll subsidies and training funds to lure what her administration said was a $4 billion project that at least one other state was also pursuing.

The measure requires the state to cut its corporate tax rates by half a percentage point for every big deal closed so that all businesses benefit. That would save companies roughly $100 million a year and drop the state’s top rate to 6% from 7% if two deals close.

Backers of the measure argued that Kansas has lost out on other large projects because it couldn’t offer generous enough incentives.

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved an incentive package this year to offer rebates of up to nearly $700 million in state funds if Panasonic reached specific benchmarks, including at least a $4.5 billion capital expenditure and the creation of at least 4,000 jobs during the project’s first four years. State officials say that money could be returned to the general fund or used to lure another major project.

Ohio recently offered Intel Corp. incentives worth roughly $2 billion to secure a new $20 billion chipmaking factory. Michigan lawmakers in December approved $1 billion in incentives, two-thirds of it for General Motors for plants to assemble batteries for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle maker Canoo has announced plans to open a factory in northeastern Oklahoma next year that is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

But Wisconsin scaled back incentives for electronics giant Foxconn. It was supposed to invest $10 billion there and create 13,000 jobs but the deal now is for about 1,450 jobs with an investment of $672 million by 2026.

Associated Press reporter Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

A weekend outage at Japan’s No. 2 mobile carrier KDDI Corp. was still preventing many of its customers from making calls Monday. The massive outage that began early Saturday affected nearly 40 million people, disrupting deliveries, weather reports and other services across the country. The company said it began during scheduled maintenance work at a facility in western Tokyo. It disabled text messaging, phone calls and other services. Over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency was unable to send weather data at hundreds of stations, dozens of cash machines were disabled in central Japan, and Tokyo and other municipalities had trouble reaching COVID-19 patients subject to health monitoring at home. Parcel deliveries also were disrupted.

China is calling the United States “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments Thursday came a day after the head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government. They warned business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. The heightened tone comes ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations' ministers summit in Bali, Indonesia.

A widespread network outage left many Canadians without mobile and internet service for most of the day, disrupting police, business and court services as crowds flocked to work at coffee shops with Wi-Fi. Rogers Communications Inc. said it started restoring service late Friday and said its teams “are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.” The outage began early in the morning and stretched into the evening. It interrupted services across retailers and credit card processors, police and courts, airlines and train networks. The company offered no explanation for what caused he outage, how many customers were impacted or where they were located.

Tensions are high in India’s western Udaipur city. On Tuesday, police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media, representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country split by deep religious polarization. The man was stabbed inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding attackers who later claimed responsibility for the killing and accused Lal of blasphemy. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police are investigating whether the killing had any links to terrorism. The killing comes after months of rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and has raised fears it will spark increased violence.

The FBI director and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency are raising alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed previous concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad. His speech Wednesday was notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director general in an intended show of Western solidarity. The FBI director also said there are signs the Chinese have looked for ways to “insulate their economy” against potential sanctions.

