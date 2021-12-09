Person shot at Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police say a person was shot Thursday at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the main gate of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

The wounded person was taken to a Vicksburg hospital, and details about the person's condition were not immediately available.

