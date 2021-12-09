 Skip to main content
AP

Person shot at Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police say a person was shot Thursday at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the main gate of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

The wounded person was taken to a Vicksburg hospital, and details about the person's condition were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

