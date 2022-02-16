 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police probing mall fight where Black youth was handcuffed

  • 0

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an incident in which a Black teen was held down on the ground and handcuffed after a mall fight with a white youth, who was directed to sit down on a couch.

A video posted online shows the two teens arguing inside the Bridgewater Commons Mall, then pushing each other and throwing punches, before both fall onto the floor. Several kids who were watching the fight scatter, some pull out their cellphones.

When two police officers from Bridgewater Township arrive about 12 seconds later to separate the two, one can be seen in the video pinning the Black teen to the ground and handcuffing him. Meanwhile, the other officer is seen pushing the white teen onto a couch before going to help the second officer.

The Black youth told WABC-TV, “They basically tackled me to the ground and the male officer put his knee in my back and he started putting me in cuffs. Then the female officer put her knee on my upper back and started helping put cuffs on me. And he (the white youth) was sitting down on the couch watching the whole thing.”

People are also reading…

In a statement, Bridgewater police said, “We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation. The officers were able to respond quickly to this incident and stop it from escalating because of a tip we received from the community. We have requested that the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office assist us in this matter.”

Messages were left Wednesday with the Somerset County prosecutor’s office and Bridgewater police.

The video was posted on social media and has already accumulated over 1 million views as of Wednesday afternoon. The recording ends after the Black youth was handcuffed so it's not publicly known what happened next to the white youth.

At an unrelated news conference Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said that while the investigation is ongoing, he is “deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New charges for Colorado clerk targeted in voting probe

New charges for Colorado clerk targeted in voting probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county elections clerk under investigation by federal and state authorities in a security breach of voting machines posted bond on Thursday on two misdemeanor charges in a separate case, authorities said.

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

WASHINGTON (AP) — States are getting the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded ones every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways as part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars.

California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have sued Tesla Inc. alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its trendy vehicles are made.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News