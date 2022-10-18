 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Radioactive waste finding raises worries at Missouri school

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Radioactive waste in a creek that meanders through part of suburban St. Louis has long been suspected of causing rare cancers and other health problems for residents who live nearby. Now, a new study funded by law firms suing on behalf of residents of the area has created worry that contamination is inside a grade school.

Contamination was found in classrooms, the playground and elsewhere at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, according to a report last week by Boston Chemical Data Corp. It follows another study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made public in June, that found contamination in a wooded area near Coldwater Creek, which runs past the school.

Phillip Moser, program manager of the Corps of Engineers’ Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program in St. Louis, said Corps evaluations found no contamination between the wooded site and the school or its playground. He called the Boston Chemical report “incomplete and not consistent with the approved processes required to do an evaluation at one of our sites.”

People are also reading…

Still, the new report worried parents, especially since the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry stated in 2019 that people exposed to Coldwater Creek from the 1960s to the 1990s may have an increased risk of bone cancer, lung cancer and leukemia.

For now, students are still attending the school. The Hazelwood Board of Education planned a closed meeting Tuesday night to decide what to do next.

“Safety is always our top priority, and we are actively discussing the implications of the finding,” a statement from the district read. “The Board of Education will be consulting with attorneys and experts in this area of testing to determine next steps.”

The school’s parent-teacher association is urging the district to immediately begin remediation, even if it means relocating kids to another building.

“We are really hoping to hear the kind of support that will make sure our school gets cleaned up,” PTA President Ashley Bernaugh, who has a child at the school, said.

Nuclear waste from World War II weapons production as part of the Manhattan Project contaminated Coldwater Creek. Mallinckrodt Chemical Co. processed uranium ore in St. Louis from 1942 to 1957 and shipped waste to a site near Lambert Airport, where it made its way into the 19-mile-long waterway that flows into the Missouri River.

The Environmental Protection Agency designated the creek as a Superfund site in 1989. Remediation efforts — digging up contaminated dirt and taking it by covered rail car to a waste management facility in Idaho — aren’t expected to be complete until 2038.

Dawn Chapman, co-founder of the environmental group Just Moms STL that has pushed for cleanup of Coldwater Creek, acknowledged the difficulty in connecting illnesses to contamination. But Chapman said the new report — funded by two law firms seeking compensation for illnesses and deaths allegedly caused by the creek contamination — has created worry for current and former parents, teachers and staff.

“Everybody’s just terrified,” Chapman said.

The Boston Chemical study cited levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground. It also found high levels of polonium, radium and other material in various places throughout the school.

Mahadevappa Mahesh, chief physicist at the teaching hospital at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, called the data “bothersome,” but said he needed more information to reach firm conclusions about the potential health effects.

“The psychological impact is greater than even the actual physical injury,” said Mahesh, also a professor of radiology. “Now that the students and the parents know these things, that can have a lot more psychological impact — worrying about the radiation — more than actual radiation injuries.”

The school — which sits in a subdivision surrounded by homes — opened in the 1970s and has educated thousands of children, said Christen Commuso of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. While the area along Coldwater Creek is racially mixed, about 80% of Jana Elementary School’s 400 students are Black.

“You’re talking about kids throughout the decades who have been exposed to this.” Commuso said.

Eventually, Bernaugh said, she wants her son to be back at the school.

“We love Jana Elementary,” Bernaugh said. “I’ll go down fighting for it.”

AP reporter John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote

Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote

The lack of some benefits most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving some railroad workers to veto labor contracts featuring big raises and bonuses. This week’s vote by the third-largest railroad union against the contract raised the possibility that a crippling nationwide strike could still happen even though that union pledged to return to the bargaining table. One other union that rejected its deal earlier has already negotiated a new pact, and six smaller railroad unions have approved their agreements so maybe the major freight railroads will still be able to work things out with their employees.

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID's shadow

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID's shadow

It's becoming clearer that New York City's recovery from the pandemic will be drawn out and that some aspects of the city's economic ecosystem could be changed for good. More workers returned to their offices as the summer ended. But those limited numbers mean continued hardship for New Yorkers whose jobs are built around the commuting class. Remote work has brought an upswing in jobs and liveliness to some neighborhoods in the outer boroughs. But that hasn’t made up for what’s been lost. The city’s unemployment rate was over 6% in August. That's significantly higher than the national rate of under 4%.

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct. Nonetheless, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's “incredibly alarming.” James Holkeboer is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records. There was no immediate comment from Holkeboer. The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information. The poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The Taiwanese company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands has unveiled an electric SUV that will be produced for a Taiwan automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Taiwan's Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced. Foxconn announced plans last year to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

Meeting gives China's Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy

Meeting gives China's Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy

A meeting of the ruling Communist Party to install leaders gives President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler. The announcement comes shortly after West was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line

Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line

Indonesia is preparing to start Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail service that will cut travel time between two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes. The railway line will connect Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It's part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Thursday visited Bandung’s Tegalluar station — one of the railway’s four stations where eight train cars and an inspection train are already parked. Infrastructure improvement helped Widodo win a second term in 2019 elections. The manufacturer said the trains are specifically modified for Indonesia’s tropical climate and can track earthquakes, floods and other emergency conditions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible Lego Lamborghini unveiled at Paris motor show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News