Shadegg picks experts to review county election data

PHOENIX (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Shadegg has selected three cybersecurity experts who will examine routers and network data used by Maricopa County as part of state Senate Republicans' review of the 2020 election.

The county and Senate leaders agreed to hire Shadegg as a special master to take questions from the Senate’s election review contractors and provide them with information they say they need to finish their work.

The deal ended a standoff between Senate and county leaders. Senate leaders wanted its contractors to review the equipment and data to verify that the county election systems were not connected to the internet. County officials said the contractors were biased and incompetent.

The data analysis was largely handled by Ben Cotton, head of CyFIR, a subcontractor to Cyber Ninjas, the company that oversaw the unprecedented partisan election review.

Shadegg hired Jane Ginn of Cyber Threat Intelligence Network, Inc.; Brad E. Rhodes, an independent consultant and adjunct professor at Gannon University; and Andrew Keck of Profile Imaging of Columbus, LLC.

The Senate is asking the consultants to look for evidence that the election management system was connected to the internet, how the routers were secured against hackers and whether there's any evidence that data was deleted to obstruct the election review.

Meanwhile, Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan sat Thursday for a deposition in an unrelated lawsuit over records of his election review. Judges have ruled the documents are public records and ordered Logan to release them to The Arizona Republic and the left-leaning watchdog group American Oversight, which filed lawsuits under Arizona's public records law.

Logan has not released the records and says his company is insolvent and unable to pay to sort and review them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

