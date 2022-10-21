 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

Signatures of alien technology could be how humanity first finds extraterrestrial life

  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Macy Huston, Penn State and Jason Wright, Penn State

(THE CONVERSATION) If an alien were to look at Earth, many human technologies – from cell towers to fluorescent light bulbs – could be a beacon signifying the presence of life.

We are two astronomerswho work on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence – or SETI. In our research, we try to characterize and detect signs of technology originating from beyond Earth. These are called technosignatures. While scanning the sky for a TV broadcast of some extraterrestrial Olympics may sound straightforward, searching for signs of distant, advanced civilizations is a much more nuanced and difficult task than it might seem.

People are also reading…

Saying ‘hello’ with radios and lasers

The modern scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence began in 1959 when astronomers Giuseppe Cocconi and Philip Morrison showed that radio transmissions from Earth could be detected by radio telescopes at interstellar distances. The same year, Frank Drake, launched the first SETI search, Project Ozma, by pointing a large radio telescope a two nearby Sun-like stars to see if he could detect any radio signals coming from them. Following the invention of the laser in 1960, astronomers showed that visible light could also be detected from distant planets.

These first, foundational attempts to detect radio or laser signals from another civilization were all looking for focused, powerful signals that would have been intentionally sent to the solar system and meant to be found.

Given the technological limitations of the 1960s, astronomers did not give serious thought to searching for broadcast signals – like television and radio broadcasts on Earth – that would leak into space. But a beam of a radio signal, with all of its power focused towards Earth, could be detectable from much farther away – just picture the difference between a laser and a weak light bulb.

The search for intentional radio and laser signals is still one of the most popular SETI strategies today. However, this approach assumes that extraterrestrial civilizations want to communicate with other technologically advanced life. Humans very rarely send targeted signals into space, and some scholars argue that intelligent species may purposefully avoid broadcasting out their locations. This search for signals that no one may be sending is called the SETI Paradox.

Leaking radio waves

Though humans don’t transmit many intentional signals out to the cosmos, many technologies people use today produce a lot of radio transmissions that leak into space. Some of these signals would be detectable if they came from a nearby star.

The worldwide network of television towers constantly emits signals in many directions that leak into space and can accumulate into a detectable, though relatively faint, radio signal. Research is ongoing as to whether current emissions from cell towers in the radio frequency on Earth would be detectable using today’s telescopes, but the upcoming Square Kilometer Array radio telescope will be able to detect even fainter radio signals with 50 times the sensitivity of current radio telescope arrays.

Not all human-made signals are so unfocused, though. Astronomers and space agencies use beams of radio waves to communicate with satellites and space craft in the solar system. Some researchers also use radio waves for radar to study asteroids. In both of these cases, the radio signals are more focused and pointed out into space. Any extraterrestrial civilization that happened to be in the line of sight of these beams could likely detect these unambiguously artificial signals.

Finding megastructures

Aside from finding an actual alien spacecraft, radio waves are the most common technosignatures featured in sci-fi movies and books. But they are not the only signals that could be out there.

In 1960, astronomer Freeman Dyson theorized that, since stars are by far the most powerful energy source in any planetary system, a technologically advanced civilization might collect a significant portion of the star’s light as energy with what would essentially be a massive solar panel. Many astronomers call these megastructures, and there are a few ways to detect them.

After using the energy in the captured light, the technology of an advanced society would re-emit some of the energy as heat. Astronomers have shown that this heat could be detectable as extra infrared radiation coming from a star system.

Another possible way to find a megastructure would be to measure its dimming effect on a star. Specifically, large artificial satellites orbiting a star would periodically block some of its light. This would appear as dips in the star’s apparent brightness over time. Astronomers could detect this effect similarly to how distant planets are discovered today.

A whole lot of pollution

Another technosignature that astronomers have thought about is pollution.

Chemical pollutants – like nitrogen dioxide and chlorofluorocarbons on Earth are almost exclusively produced by human industry. It is possible to detect these molecules in the atmospheres of exoplanets with the same method the James Webb Space Telescope is using to search distant planets for signs of biology. If astronomers find a planet with an atmosphere filled with chemicals that can only be produced by technology, it may be a sign of life.

Finally, artificial light or heat from cities and industry could also be detectable with large optical and infrared telescopes, as would a large number of satellites orbiting a planet. But a civilization would need to produce far more heat, light and satellites than Earth does to be detectable across the vastness of space using technology humans currently possess.

Which signal is best?

No astronomer has ever found a confirmed technosignature, so it’s hard to say what will be the first sign of alien civilizations. While many astronomers have thought a lot about what might make for a good signal, ultimately, nobody knows what extraterrestrial technology might look like and what signals are out there in the Universe.

Some astronomers support a generalized SETI approach which searches for anything in space that current scientific knowledge cannot naturally explain. Some, like us, continue to search for both intentional and unintentional technosignatures. The bottom line is that there are many avenues for detecting distant life. Since no one knows what approach is likely to succeed first, there is still a lot of exciting work left to do.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/signatures-of-alien-technology-could-be-how-humanity-first-finds-extraterrestrial-life-191054.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The Taiwanese company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands has unveiled an electric SUV that will be produced for a Taiwan automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Taiwan's Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced. Foxconn announced plans last year to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

The Biden administration has announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia. Eleven people were charged in separate cases in New York and Connecticut. The defendants are accused of acquiring the military technology from U.S. companies and then laundering tens of millions of dollars for wealthy Russian businessmen and other sanctioned entities.

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler. The announcement comes shortly after West was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct. Nonetheless, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's “incredibly alarming.” James Holkeboer is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records. There was no immediate comment from Holkeboer. The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information. The poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Having a fast internet connection at home has become a near-requirement for many Americans, especially with the rise of remote education and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But an investigation by The Markup has found that internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city. In many cases, the poorest and least white parts of a city only are offered service that’s so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband — and providers regularly charge the same amount for that service as they do for their fastest speeds in other neighborhoods.

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

Eleven additional people were killed in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology. Ten of the deaths involved vehicles made by Tesla, though it is unclear from the data whether the technology itself was at fault or whether driver error might have been responsible. The 11th death involved a Ford pickup truck. The deaths included four crashes involving motorcycles that occurred during the spring and summer: Two in Florida and one each in California and Utah.

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as their voter identification in next month's election. The 2022 elections mark the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into Mississippi's voting process. A smartphone app stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows them to use their phone in places where they would typically show a license. Around 100,000 people in Mississippi have downloaded the app and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. State leaders say Mississippi is one of 10 states with a complete mobile identification program.

Watch Now: Related Video

Screen-free ways to entertain kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News