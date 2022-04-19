 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Singapore and New Zealand to jointly tackle climate change

  • 0

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore and New Zealand will cooperate on green technologies in the fight against climate change, prime ministers from both countries said Tuesday.

The joint efforts will be part of the new climate change and green economy pillar added to Singapore and New Zealand’s enhanced partnership, and will involve adopting low-carbon and green technologies, Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said in a joint news conference Tuesday.

“We cannot collectively simply return to a high carbon emissions business-as-usual approach. Globally, we have entered what must be an age of action, and that includes the private sector as well,” said Ardern.

“No government can do this alone. It takes a strong joint effort,” she said.

Ardern arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day official visit to meet with Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob as well as Lee.

Lee said that both countries will work on initiatives around energy transition technology, carbon markets, sustainable transport and waste management.

People are also reading…

“This new culture of cooperation reflects our shared commitment to implement the Paris Agreement and work together to seize growth opportunities in a green economy,” he said.

Lee also said Tuesday that both Singapore and New Zealand have strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as both countries are “staunch supporters” of international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

“What is happening in Ukraine is an assault on a country’s sovereignty and their own territorial integrity,” Ardern said. She added that New Zealand will also continue to encourage China to acknowledge what the “Ukraine conflict represents for the world.”

“The geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain vulnerabilities and rising protectionism make it all the more important for countries to work together to find a path forward and identify win-win opportunities,” he said.

Lee said that both Singapore and New Zealand had a “vested interest” in China-U.S. relations being stable, and added that he hoped “wisdom will prevail” and that the conflict happening in Ukraine would not make things more complicated.

Ardern affirmed that New Zealand and Singapore were close and natural partners of trade, and that both remain committed to free and open rules-based trade and investment.

“There are also opportunities for our businesses to partner and deliver exports and services to South and Southeast Asia in coming decades,” she said. “This is especially important at a time like this with global uncertainty around COVID and Ukraine.”

Both leaders also discussed the reopening of borders to tourists from each other's countries. Currently, Singapore is open to New Zealanders to visit and Singaporean tourists likewise will be able to visit New Zealand from the beginning of May.

Singapore’s Lee also noted that other countries have asked to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement that Singapore, New Zealand and Chile signed together. The DEPA, which aims to make it easier for businesses to conduct trade activities digitally, went into effect in 2021.

During Ardern’s visit, Singapore also named a new orchid hybrid in her honor — the Dendrobium Jacinda Ardern. Singapore often names orchids after visiting politicians and dignitaries, as well as celebrities and important guests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

Tens of billions of dollars in federal money to improve broadband internet service in rural areas across the country are starting to reach the groups that will help provide the service, but experts say supply chain issues, labor shortages and geographic constraints will slow the rollout. The pandemic prompted Congress to appropriate tens of billions of dollars to help fill the digital gap exposed when millions were locked down in their homes with no way to study, work or get online medical care. In one area of rural Vermont, a handful of residents are being served by new high-speed internet lines, but nearby communities are likely to have to wait years to see any improvement.

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Self-driving car company establishing test facility in SC

The South Carolina governor’s office says a global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in the state. Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County that was announced Wednesday is expected to create 40 new jobs. The self-driving technology collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services. A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology. It will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

Asian shares are mostly higher after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq rose 2%. An upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally for companies in the travel industry, which had some of the biggest gains. Investors shrugged off further evidence of surging inflation in a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

A lawyer for California's civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom's office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest's of Activision's lawyers. Newsom's office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women. The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions. It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars. The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process. 

Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

Kentucky's governor says a Japanese battery technology company will build a $2 billion factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear says the development reinforces the state’s leadership in battery production. Beshear said Wednesday the Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles. Beshear says the project cements the Bluegrass State’s leading role in the automotive industry. It follows last year’s announcement that Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside the Glendale community in central Kentucky.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch out! These invasive trees smell like rotting fish and kill plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News