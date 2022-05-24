 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

  • 0
Stellantis Factory Announcement

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Automaker Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Kokomo, Ind., for what could be the company's second North American electric vehicle battery factory.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company’s second such factory in North America.

The venture announced Tuesday plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on the plant in Kokomo that will supply electric battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis’ North American assembly plants.

Construction of the plant is expected to start later this year, with the facility expected to open in early 2025 in the city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The venture's investment in the plant could gradually increase up to $3.1 billion, Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer of Stellantis North America, said at the announcement at Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo.

Samsung SDI will use its PRiMX technology to produce electric vehicle battery cells and modules for the North American market at the Kokomo plant, the companies said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Stellantis, formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, had said it would build two electric vehicle battery factories in North America. The Kokomo plant would be the second of those plants and the first in the United States.

In March, it announced plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea to build one of the plants in Windsor, Ontario. That plant will employ about 2,500 people.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, has announced plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger car and light truck sales going fully electric by 2030. Stellantis plans to sell only electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

Stellantis in October announced plans to spend nearly $230 million to retool three Kokomo-area factories so they can produce transmission systems that work with both traditional gasoline-powered vehicles and gas-electric hybrid versions.

In 2020 it announced spending of $400 million to convert its Indiana Transmission Plant II in Kokomo into an engine factory.

“Today’s announcement is another step toward positioning Indiana as a leader in the future of mobility, battery technology and clean energy,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

Indiana is offering the planned electric battery factory an incentive package of up to about $186.5 million in conditional tax credits, training grants and investments, including funding that would offset the costs of the plant’s infrastructure, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

Get on your bike: Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

It’s often said that fans at live concerts give the band a jolt of electricity. Coldplay wants to literally harness it. The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin. It’s part of a larger push to make the tour more environmentally friendly. The band, whose songs include the appropriately titled “Higher Power,” has pledged to be as sustainable and low-carbon as possible, hoping to cut their CO2 emissions by 50%.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group officials confirmed Friday the company will spend $5.5 billion on a huge electric vehicle plant near Savannah that will employ thousands _ a deal Georgia’s governor called the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Hyundai Motor Group CEO Jaehoon Chang made the announcement with Gov. Brian Kemp at the site of the future factory in Bryan County, where state and local officials purchased a flat, sprawling tract for $61 million last year in hopes of luring a major manufacturer. Hyundai said it plans to employ at least 8,100 workers at the Georgia plant, where it will assemble electric vehicles as well as vehicle batteries.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

President Joe Biden says a South Korean computer chip factory that is the model for a similar plant in Texas can help deepen ties with the Indo Pacific. He says that will help fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies. Biden spoke Friday as he opened his first trip to Asia as president by touring a Samsung computer chip factory. Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.

Live updates | Russian officials: War goals to be achieved

Live updates | Russian officials: War goals to be achieved

Two top Russian security officials have vowed that Russia will achieve all the goals set for the “military operation” in Ukraine. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published Tuesday that the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia is deliberately slowing down its offensive by arranging cease-fires and humanitarian corridors "in order to avoid casualties among civilians.” AP's reporting on the ground in Ukraine found that the Russian forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets, such as hospitals, schools and venues where civilians were sheltering.

Intel to build $700 million data center in Oregon

Intel says it will build a $700 million research center in Hillsboro, Oregon, where the company will study new technologies for cooling data centers. The California-based chip maker said Thursday he new “mega lab” will investigate ways to make data centers operate more efficiently, primarily by reducing their heating, cooling and water needs. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 200,000-square-foot facility, slated to open late next year, will also provide space for Intel to test new data center technologies. Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer, with 22,000 people assigned to its Washington County campuses.

Live updates | Zelenskyy: Russia should pay for destruction

Live updates | Zelenskyy: Russia should pay for destruction

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted his nightly video address to Ukraine’s demand that Russia be held financially responsible for the damage its forces are inflicting on Ukraine. Just on Friday, he noted, the Russian army fired a missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, destroying a cultural center in Lozova, and also hit the cities of Odesa in the south, Poltava in the east and Zhytomyr in the west. Zelenskyy said Russia should pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He said a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia’s actions could be compensated.

Davos updates | Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy

Davos updates | Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy

Two high-level speakers at the World Economic Forum gathering say Afghanistan’s most urgent need is saving its economy from complete collapse. U.N. Development Program administrator Achim Steiner said Monday in Davos that “we cannot abandon 40 million Afghans simply on the principle of moral outrage.” The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan nine months ago and the hasty U.S. withdrawal of its troops triggered economic fallout. Some argue that aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights. Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says that while her country views Taliban curbs to women’s rights as a threat, she asked what would happen to Afghans “in order to appease our conscience.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO experts answer questions on monkeypox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News