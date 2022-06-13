 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means

  • Updated
  • 0
Financial Markets Wall Street

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Orel Partush, left, and Robert Charmak work on the floor, Friday, June 10, 2022. Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday after getting hammered by data showing inflation is getting worse, not better, as investors had been hoping.

 David L. Nemec - handout one time use, New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have led investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday appears to be no exception.

The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. Thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks have for years seemed to go largely in only one direction: up. The “buy the dip” rallying cry after every market slide has grown more faint after stinging losses and severe plunges in risky assets like cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin tumbled another 12% and fell below $24,000 early Monday. The price for Bitcoin neared $68,000 late last year.

People are also reading…

Here are some common questions asked about bear markets

WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?

A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.

Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that's retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street's nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.

The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main barometer of health, slid more than 2.6% in early trading Monday to 3,800. That's nearly 21% below the high set on Jan. 3. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 31.5% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 16% below its most-recent peak.

The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It's the shortest bear market ever.

WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?

Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.

The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.

Last month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.6% in May compared with a year ago.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.

___

SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?

Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.

If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.

Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen. But the pain is spreading widely, with retailers signaling a shift in consumer behavior.

Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?

If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.

While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.

Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high.

The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.

HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?

On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.

History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.

The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942 and cut the index by 60%.

HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?

Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.

Veiga reported from Los Angeles. __ Follow more of AP's business coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/business.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Republicans are pushing an anti-Big Tech message in the midterm campaigns as they look to tap into the resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through their party. For voters confronting everything from inflation to gun violence, it’s unclear whether concerns about the role of large technology companies will resonate broadly. But it does feed a sense of animosity among some of the GOP’s most loyal voters. In Nevada, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt knocks “censorship of speech” as “one of the most onerous threats to our free democracy.” In Ohio, Senate Republican nominee JD Vance has warned Big Tech companies are going to ​“destroy our nation.”

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

State officials across the nation have taken on Big Tech companies in the courts and state legislatures, and federal regulators have nipped at Twitter over alleged violations of users’ data privacy. Now, one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance nearly in the league of Elon Musk, is striding into the maelstrom of Musk’s $44 billion now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He is launching an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made this week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators have given a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco. The decision will make Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, the first fully driverless ride-hailing service in California. There are dozens of companies trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. Waymo, a Google spinoff, has been offering a robotic taxi service in the Phoenix area since October 2020. Cruise's San Francisco service initially will consist of 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less-congested parts of the city late at night.

Raytheon to establish global headquarters in Virginia

Raytheon to establish global headquarters in Virginia

Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies says it plans to establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The company says in a news release that the location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers." The company is currently based in Waltham, Massachusetts, but each of its four business units already have operations in Virginia. A spokesman says it does not expect the number of employees in Arlington to change significantly, and it will maintain its presence in Massachusetts. Raytheon’s announcement comes about a month after Boeing Co. disclosed plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one has served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and rookies, can be rolling the dice when putting money into digital assets. Over a recent two-month period, bitcoin lost nearly half its value and other cryptocurrencies fell even more. What’s more, one area of the cryptocurrency universe that is supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings suffered a spectacular collapse. Some investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. With more and more investors showing interest in digital assets, Washington has been forced to pay attention. .

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states. It's part of a sweeping new national initiative to provide affordable internet service to rural and low-income Americans. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first states to benefit. The money should bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses. To get the money to build out their networks, service providers must offer discounts to customers and offer service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second. It's part of the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund program.

FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids' data privacy online

FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids' data privacy online

The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children’s privacy online. The ongoing work will include toughened enforcement of a long-standing law governing kids’ online privacy and eyeing the algorithms used by social media platforms targeting young people. Lina Khan has led the consumer-protection agency for a year. She calls the issue of children’s privacy enormously important and says the FTC is working to protect children from data abuses. Around the country, parents’ concerns have deepened over the impact of social media on kids.

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea. The latest top-level meetings between the countries on Wednesday came as North Korea apparently presses ahead with preparations for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which U.S. officials say could occur in the coming days. Sherman and the South Korean and Japanese vice foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year and pledging closer security cooperation to curb the growing threats.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Being an optimist could help you live longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News