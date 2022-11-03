 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007. Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year. The Bank of England made its biggest rate hike in three decades.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

People are also reading…

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 42 points, or 0.1%, to 32,106. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.12% from 4.09% late Wednesday. Bond yields are hovering around multiyear highs as the Fed raises interest rates. That has prompted mortgage rates to more than double this year and it continues putting pressure on stocks. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track market expectations of future Fed action, rose to 4.72% from 4.61%

The Fed on Wednesday added another jumbo rate increase and suggested that the pace of rate hikes may slow. The central bank also indicated that interest rates might need to ultimately go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.

The central bank's latest three-quarters of a percentage point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.

Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, they also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds and CDs.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England’s eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

European and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Technology and communication services stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple fell 3.6% and Warner Bros. Discovery slid 6.7%.

Those losses kept gains in industrial, energy and other sectors in check. Boeing jumped 6.7% and Marathon Petroleum rose 3%.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might ease up on rate increases. The fear is that the Fed will go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession.

Hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed has to remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader monthly employment update from the U.S. government.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

Booking Holdings rose 4.3% after reporting strong third-quarter financial results. Robinhood Markets climbed 10% after the investing app operator reported third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 6.5% after giving investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

——

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats' best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.

Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news

Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news

Shares of social media companies have tumbled after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce and Snap’s muted fourth-quarter outlook. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. That's according to a Thursday report by The Washington Post.

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant. The announcement is an important step in efforts by the central European nation to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Friday that Poland’s nuclear energy project will use the “reliable, safe technology” of Westinghouse. He said a strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives.” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the $40 billion project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers. She said it also sent a message to Russia that it would no longer be allowed to “weaponize” energy.

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Online shopping, including travel shopping, has shifted from desktop to mostly mobile devices. Yet, research on shopping habits suggest that consumers make suboptimal choices when they cannot compare final prices. On a mobile device, it can be difficult to switch back and forth across brands or apps and complete a multistep flight or hotel booking process. This can lead to phone users paying more, simply because it seems too hard to go through the comparison process multiple times on a mobile device. Instead, travelers should use a desktop that allows them to compare final prices easily, so they don’t end up overpaying.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Watch Now: Related Video

Improve your energy levels with these simple tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News