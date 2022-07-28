 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks on Wall Street rise after shaky start on GDP report

  • Updated
  • 0

Stocks turned higher on Wall Street in midday trading Thursday after shaking off an early slide following a report signaling the U.S. economy is either already in a recession or well on its way.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq was 0.5% higher. Smaller company stocks also rose, lifting the Russell 2000 by 0.7%.

The indexes fell in the early going after the Commerce Department reported that the economy shrank from April through June, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace. The latest decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute an informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding 2 percentage points from GDP.

People are also reading…

The Federal Reserve is trying to slow the U.S. economy to fight inflation without tipping it into a recession. The central bank raised its key short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level since 2018.

The move sparked a broad market rally led by technology stocks that helped give the Nasdaq its biggest gain in over two years. The major indexes are now all on pace for a weekly gain, extending Wall Street’s strong July rally.

Technology stocks and retailers, restaurant chains and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped lift the S&P 500 Thursday. Microsoft rose 2%, Target gained 2.6% and McDonald's was 1.1% higher.

Communication services stocks were the only laggards. Meta Platforms fell 5.3% after the social media giant said its revenue fell last quarter for the first time ever, dragged down by a drop in ad spending.

In a busy week of corporate earnings reports investors have focused on what companies are saying about inflation and the impact rising interest rates are having on their business and customers.

Markets were spooked Monday after retail giant Walmart warned that its profits are being hurt by rising prices for food and gas, which are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items such as clothing.

Stanley Black & Decker slumped 12.7% Thursday after the tool maker's second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company noted that demand significantly slowed in May and June.

Oshkosh fell 7.3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results and lowered its 2022 profit guidance, citing lingering supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines shares rose 4.2% after JetBlue said it agreed to buy the budget airline for $3.8 billion to create the nation’s fifth largest airline. The agreement, which still requires regulator and shareholder approval, comes a day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

Bond yields were broadly lower. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed, fell to 2.88% from 2.98% late Wednesday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.69% from 2.74%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street tumbled after Walmart warned inflation that has spiked to a four-decade high of 9.1% is hurting American consumer spending. The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple its usual margin. Investors worry aggressive action by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might derail global economic growth.

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

In one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade, nine people have been charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes They include a former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, an investment banker, and a man training to be an FBI agent. The charges were announced Monday in Manhattan. One indictment identified Stephen Buyer as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally. Buyer was a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011. He was arrested Monday in Indiana. His lawyer said he is innocent and his stock trades were lawful.

Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to move quickly to send to him a bipartisan bill designed to boost the computer chips industry and high-tech research in the United States. Biden calls semiconductors “the building blocks for the modern economy." The Senate is expected to take a critical vote to advance the legislation on Tuesday, placing it on a glidepath to final passage later this week. If the bill goes to Biden, his administration will score a victory on legislation it says is necessary to protect national security and help the U.S. better compete with China.

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

The Senate has passed a bill that's designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. It also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead. Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote Wednesday. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August.

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The state of Georgia and local governments are giving Hyundai Motor Group incentives worth $1.8 billion to build electric vehicles in the state. That's according to the signed agreement disclosed by state officials Friday. The company announced in May that it will invest $5.5 billion in its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah. It's the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history, with a promise of creating 8,100 direct jobs. State officials for the first time Friday disclosed tax breaks and other incentives being given to close the deal with Hyundai. The package comes to nearly $228,000 per job.

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Wawa agrees to payment, security changes for '19 data breach

A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is agreeing to pay $8 million to several states over a 2019 data breach that involved some 34 million payment cards, The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said on Tuesday that Wawa Inc. didn't take reasonable security measures to prevent hackers from installing malware that is thought to have collected card numbers, customer names and other data. Wawa is agreeing to new policies to toughen its security efforts to combat data breaches. The settlement was made with attorneys general in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

The Senate has advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and accelerate high-tech research. Backers of the measure say it will be critical to the economy in coming decades. The legislation is now on a glidepath to final passage in the Senate, and the House is expected to take up the package this week. Industry leaders say government subsidies are necessary to compete with other nations that are spending billions of dollars to lure semiconductor manufacturers. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tells The Associated Press that without the federal funding, the U.S. economy will fade and the prospects of good-paying jobs in America will shrink.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Three tips to make your backyard vegetable garden a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News