 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks rally after Fed's big rate hike to fight inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in a roller-coaster day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by the biggest margin since 1994, but also said such mega-hikes would not be common. The Fed did signal that more increases are on the way as it tries to tackle the worst inflation in four decades. The increase of three-quarters of a percentage point was three times as big as the central bank usually makes. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% after several sudden moves up and down immediately after the Fed’s announcement. Treasury yields fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in roller-coaster trading on Wall Street Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's sharpest hike to interest rates since 1994, and its assurance that such mega-hikes would not be common.

The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in afternoon trading after several sudden moves up and down immediately after the Fed's announcement. Treasury yields were sharply lower but also jerked up and down as investors struggled to digest the third interest-rate hike of the year and what Chair Jerome Powell said about future moves.

People are also reading…

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between a gain of 530 points and a loss of nearly 180 before sitting on a gain of 344 points, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time. It was up 1.1% at 30,709, while the Nasdaq composite was 2.5% higher.

The Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage pint, triple the usual move, in its quest to beat back high inflation. Powell said the Fed may consider an increase of either half a point or three-quarters of a point at its next meeting in July before increases may fall back to more normal amounts.

“The Fed is serious about inflation,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “Instead of trying to let it naturally fall they want to give it a good shove even if it means slowing growth” for the economy.

Investments around the world, from bonds to bitcoin, have tumbled this year as high inflation forces the Federal Reserve and other central banks to swiftly remove supports propped underneath markets early in the pandemic. The fear is that too-aggressive hikes in interest rates will force the economy into a recession.

The Fed is “not tying to induce a recession now, let's be clear about that,” Powell said. He said Wednesday's big increase was about the Fed speeding up the move to get interest rates back to normal more than anything, calling it “front-end loading.”

Even if central banks pull off the delicate trick of slowing the economy just enough to stamp out inflation, without a recession, higher interest rates push down on prices for investments regardless. The hardest-hit have been the investments that soared the most in the easy-money era of ultralow interest rates, including high-growth technology stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Treasury yields have shot to their highest levels in more than a decade on expectations for a more aggressive Fed, though they eased Wednesday following Powell's comments. A disappointing report showing that sales at U.S. retailers unexpectedly slumped in May from April contributed. So did a weaker-than-expected report on manufacturing in New York state.

The economy is still largely holding up amid a red-hot job market, but it has shown some signs of distress recently. A preliminary reading on consumer sentiment last week, for example, sank to its lowest reading on record due in large part to high gasoline prices.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 3.26% from 3.45% late Tuesday, with the biggest move happening after Powell said not to expect 0.75 percentage point rate hikes to be common. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to 3.36% from 3.48%.

“The bond market right now is driving the broader market and that will continue," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Cryptocurrency prices continued to sink, and bitcoin dropped as low as $20,087.90, nearly 71% below its record of $68,990.90 set late last year. It was down 2.2% at $21,652 in afternoon trading, according to CoinDesk.

Its tumble has worsened as investors ramp up their expectations for how aggressively the Fed will move on interest rates.

A week ago, almost no one was expecting a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, which is the widespread expectation for this afternoon. But a stunning report on Friday sent shudders through markets when it showed inflation at the consumer level unexpectedly accelerated last month.

It dashed hopes on Wall Street that inflation may have already peaked, and the data seemingly pinned the Federal Reserve into having to get more aggressive. The Fed has gotten criticism for moving too slowly earlier to rein in inflation. Other central banks around the world are also raising interest rates, adding to the pressure.

Japan’s central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows against the U.S. dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

The war in Ukraine has helped send prices for oil soaring because the region is a major producer of energy. COVID infections in China, meanwhile, have led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

It all helped pull the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record set in early January, putting Wall Street into what investors call a bear market.

Markets were more relaxed Wednesday, with stocks climbing across Europe and some of Asia.

Germany's DAX returned 1.4%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.3% after the European Central Bank called an unscheduled meeting to address worries that rising interest rates will cause turmoil in the continent's bond market. The central bank did not give a detailed plan, but it said it would act if needed against “fragmentation” as yields for some European countries' bonds rise much more than for others.

Stocks in Shanghai gained 0.5% after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. Stocks in Seoul and Tokyo, though, fell more than 1%.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Joe McDonald contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators have given a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco. The decision will make Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, the first fully driverless ride-hailing service in California. There are dozens of companies trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. Waymo, a Google spinoff, has been offering a robotic taxi service in the Phoenix area since October 2020. Cruise's San Francisco service initially will consist of 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less-congested parts of the city late at night.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Republicans are pushing an anti-Big Tech message in the midterm campaigns as they look to tap into the resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through their party. For voters confronting everything from inflation to gun violence, it’s unclear whether concerns about the role of large technology companies will resonate broadly. But it does feed a sense of animosity among some of the GOP’s most loyal voters. In Nevada, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt knocks “censorship of speech” as “one of the most onerous threats to our free democracy.” In Ohio, Senate Republican nominee JD Vance has warned Big Tech companies are going to ​“destroy our nation.”

Boston transit agency to try urine sensors on elevators

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is going to tackle the nuisance of public urination with technology. The MBTA is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The data will be collected for several months with a goal of creating a system that can alert transit ambassadors to dispatch a cleaning crew. The MBTA said public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators. The sensors are not a new concept. Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a program that triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

The federal government is taking the first step to set up a program that could offer more than $7 billion of loans to repair aging dams across the country. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a proposed rule Friday for the program, which could be open for applications in 2023. The Corps' Water Infrastructure Financing Program was authorized under a 2014 law. But it hadn't been set up because it lacked funding. A series of laws adopted over the past 18 months finally provided that funding. The safety of the nation's 92,000 dams has come under increased scrutiny in recent years after some high-profile failures forced evacuations.

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to new statistics from U.S. safety regulators. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned Wednesday against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled. Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

Broadband expansion has companies looking to recruit

Bridging the digital divide has become a priority for Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role high-speed internet plays in the state’s education and economic systems. The Advertiser reports although federal investments are aiming to bridge that gap, the funds can only go so far without an increase in the number of workers capable of building and installing high-speed internet infrastructure. Internet infrastructure company System Services and LUS Fiber are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the region's workforce needs. The school’s new program is expected to launch at SLCC’s Crowley campus in July. It has room for up to 30 students for an 18-to-20 week course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News