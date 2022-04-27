 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led stocks modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, as the market clawed back some of its losses from a big sell-off a day earlier.

The rally, which was losing steam into the final hour of trading, came after a wobbly start for stocks, the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern after easing back from a 1.6% gain. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% after having been up 1.7% earlier in the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 186 points, or 0.5%, to 33,417.

It has been a volatile week for major indexes, which rallied to a strong finish late Monday only to slump on Tuesday.

Technology stocks have been the key driver through most of the week's ups and downs. Many of the companies in the sector have pricey stock values that tend to push the market up or down with more force.

Big Tech companies had some of the biggest gains on Wednesday. Software giant Microsoft rose 5.5% after reporting strong profits for its most recent quarter. Payments processing giant Visa jumped 6.6% after reporting a surge in profits fueled by a large jump in spending on the company’s namesake credit and debit card network.

Big communications companies are also reporting their latest results. Alphabet, Google's parent company, fell 4%, after posting its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020.

Facebook parent, Meta Platforms, is on deck to report its results later Wednesday. Social media company Twitter and iPhone maker Apple will report their results on Thursday.

Investors were also focused on earnings from industrial companies and various retailers. Boeing slumped 9.3% after it reported a loss that was far worse than Wall Street expected. Chipotle rose 2.5% after reporting solid financial results.

Internet retail giant Amazon will report its results on Thursday.

The latest round of earnings comes amid lingering concerns about rising inflation and plans from central banks to raise interest rates in order to temper the impact of higher costs on businesses and consumers. Investors are closely watching to see how companies have fared amid supply chain problems and higher costs while assessing how consumers are dealing with higher prices for everything from food to clothing and gas.

“Everyone is dealing with this sort of whack-a-mole of risks that seems to be getting bigger as days and months go by,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

Bond yields have generally been rising throughout the year as investors prepare for higher rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.82% from 2.77% late Tuesday.

Wall Street remains focused on inflation's path forward amid lingering threats from Russia's war against Ukraine and the virus pandemic.

“We just keep moving more areas of uncertainty onto the pile of uncertainties,” Nixon said.

Natural gas prices surged as much as 24% over the last day in Europe and the euro weakened after Russia said it would cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Natural gas and oil prices had already been rising as the pandemic eased and demand increased, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has added to price increases. Crude oil and and natural gas prices have jumped so far in 2022 and that has made gasoline and heating more expensive for consumers.

Strict lockdown measures in China have also added to concerns about slowing economic growth because of damage to the world's second-largest economy. The flow of industrial goods has been disrupted by the suspension of access to Shanghai, home of the world’s busiest port, and other industrial cities including Changchun and Jilin in northeast China.

Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch. It's a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. Its new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, is scrapping the service. Some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

South Korea says a fire has erupted at a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the fire was detected from a front-line South Korean observatory post at about 2 p.m. Thursday and appeared to have been extinguished about an hour later. It says it will try to confirm any damage at the complex. The industrial park, established in 2004 during a period of warming ties between the Koreas, was once viewed as a test case for reunification because it combined South Korean technology with cheap North Korean labor. But the complex’s operation was suspended in 2016 amid tensions over North Korea’s weapons program.  

Energy-thirsty Bitcoin miners seek ways to dump fossil fuels

With the cryptocurrency industry under increasing pressure to rein in the environmental impact of the massive amounts of electricity it uses to power computers verifying transactions, some companies mining bitcoin are looking to switch to renewable energy. Many economists and environmentalists have warned that as the still widely misunderstood digital currency grows in price and popularity the process of mining that is central to its existence and value is becoming increasingly energy intensive and potentially unsustainable. For one company that has thousands of computers based at a coal-fired power plant in rural Montana, that means relocating to a wind farm in Texas.

Big Tech faces 'major' EU law on hate speech, disinformation

European Union officials are nearing agreement on a sweeping new law aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. EU officials negotiated late Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. The law would overhaul the EU’s digital rulebook and cement its position as a leader in trying to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies. Negotiators were hoping to hammer out a deal ahead of elections in France on Sunday. A new French government might stake out different positions on these issues.

Cryptocurrency miner in latest Russian sanctions targets

The U.S. rolled out new sanctions on Wednesday against more than 40 individuals and entities accused of evading the ongoing wave of penalties imposed on Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine. The sanctions include the first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to the war. The Treasury Department’s sanctions arm designated the commercial bank Transkapitalbank, which has operations in China and the Middle East. It also targeted people and companies led by U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the founder of a Russian Orthodox news channel 

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

California breaks ground on largest urban wildlife crossing

Construction has begun on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California’s urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over a freeway and feeder road about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The bridge will stretch 200 feet over the U.S. 101 to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. It is expected to be completed by early 2025. Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found over decades that roadways are largely confining animals, which leads to shrinking genetic diversity. 

