 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.

The proposition before voters would add a 1.75% tax on personal income of more than $2 million, or fewer than 43,000 people. State analysts estimate it would raise up to $5 billion a year, mostly to help people buy electric vehicles and to build charging stations, with some also dedicated to resources for fighting wildfires.

Environmental and health group backers say California needs dedicated funding to speed the transition away from gas-powered cars and help lower planet-warming emissions. Transportation accounts for 40% of California's greenhouse gas emissions, and increasingly deadly wildfires are another major source of carbon.

People are also reading…

“We can't meet our climate goals without something like this," said Mary Creasman, chief executive officer for California Environmental Voters. “It's either going to be all of us who pays, or it's going to be the wealthiest who can afford to pay."

Newsom has branded Proposition 30 as a money grab by ridesharing giant Lyft, which has spent at least $45 million backing it. State regulators have mandated that all rideshare trips be zero-emission by 2030. Uber has not taken a position on the measure.

“Don’t be fooled, Prop. 30′s being advertised as a climate initiative, but in reality it was devised by a single corporation to funnel state income taxes to benefit their company,” Newsom says in one TV ad.

Supporters reject that characterization, saying that Lyft got involved after environmental groups were already discussing a ballot measure. Creasman said it was important to “call our own team and governor out for lying" about the origins of the measure.

In an election year where Newsom is expected to cruise to reelection for a second term, the fight over Proposition 30 has become perhaps the most contentious of the season for Democrats. It comes months after state air regulators approved a Newsom-backed plan to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Newsom notes that he has already dedicated $10 billion to various programs aimed at boosting EV adoption over the next six years.

Half the money raised in Proposition 30 for electric vehicles would go into an equity account designed to expand transportation options and limit air pollution in low-income or disadvantaged neighborhoods. It could be used to help people buy electric cars or to put cleaner delivery trucks, buses and even e-bikes on the roads.

Wildfires, too, have become an increasingly urgent problem as climate change makes the state hotter and drier. Most of the state’s deadliest and most destructive wildfires have occurred in the last few years, and the state estimates wildfires released more than 85 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2021 — more than the annual emissions from electricity.

Lyft says it supports the measure because reducing emissions is good climate policy.

“Proposition 30 funds this through a tax on individuals who earn more than $2 million a year. I’m fortunate enough to be impacted by this tax and happy to pay it to help turn back the clock on this existential threat,” Logan Green, the company’s chief executive officer, wrote in a blog post.

Joining Newsom in opposing the measure are the California Teachers Association, the California Chamber of Commerce and some venture capitalists who are helping fund the “No" campaign.

The money raised by the tax wouldn't count toward a state budget rule that says a certain percentage of revenue must go to K-12 education, a provision the teachers don't like. Meanwhile, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said the proposal could force lower spending in other areas based on certain budget rules, something supporters of the measure dispute.

Business groups note that California's personal income tax is already the highest in the nation, and the ballot measure would put it over 15% for the highest earners. Loren Kaye, foundation president for the California Chamber of Commerce, also warned that a rapid expansion of electric vehicles could strain the energy grid, an argument the Newsom administration has rejected.

Backers of Proposition 30 include the California Democratic Party, the Clean Air Coalition, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Lung Association, which have rejected characterizations that the measure is designed to benefit Lyft specifically, noting there's no provision that would expressly set aside money for rideshare drivers.

While Newsom's existing commitment to electric vehicle infrastructure is significant, the state needs a more stable long-term revenue source, supporters argue. The tax increase would last for 20 years if the measure passes.

“We need a consistent, reliable source of funding that keeps us going through good budget years and bad budget years," said Bill Magavern, policy director for the Coalition for Clean Air. Referring to Lyft, he added, “If the goal is to limit pollution, does it matter who is driving the EV?"

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote

Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote

The lack of some benefits most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving some railroad workers to veto labor contracts featuring big raises and bonuses. This week’s vote by the third-largest railroad union against the contract raised the possibility that a crippling nationwide strike could still happen even though that union pledged to return to the bargaining table. One other union that rejected its deal earlier has already negotiated a new pact, and six smaller railroad unions have approved their agreements so maybe the major freight railroads will still be able to work things out with their employees.

UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue

UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue

The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming says Beijing is trying to “rewrite the rules of international security” in new and alarming ways. In a rare public speech, Fleming accused Beijing of using technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control China’s population and increase its influence around the world. Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses. British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions.

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID's shadow

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID's shadow

It's becoming clearer that New York City's recovery from the pandemic will be drawn out and that some aspects of the city's economic ecosystem could be changed for good. More workers returned to their offices as the summer ended. But those limited numbers mean continued hardship for New Yorkers whose jobs are built around the commuting class. Remote work has brought an upswing in jobs and liveliness to some neighborhoods in the outer boroughs. But that hasn’t made up for what’s been lost. The city’s unemployment rate was over 6% in August. That's significantly higher than the national rate of under 4%.

Meeting gives China's Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy

Meeting gives China's Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy

A meeting of the ruling Communist Party to install leaders gives President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.

Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line

Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line

Indonesia is preparing to start Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail service that will cut travel time between two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes. The railway line will connect Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It's part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Thursday visited Bandung’s Tegalluar station — one of the railway’s four stations where eight train cars and an inspection train are already parked. Infrastructure improvement helped Widodo win a second term in 2019 elections. The manufacturer said the trains are specifically modified for Indonesia’s tropical climate and can track earthquakes, floods and other emergency conditions.

Asian shares mostly lower ahead of price, earnings reports

Asian shares mostly lower ahead of price, earnings reports

Asian shares are mostly lower following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney. In currency trading the Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar, at 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of another intervention by Tokyo to prop up the yen. The Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss, after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. The Dow industrials edged higher while the Nasdaq fell.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, says its quarterly profit rose nearly 80% over a year earlier to a record $8.8 billion amid surging demand. Sales rose 48% over a year ago to $19.2 billion. TSMC, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, makes processor chips for brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. Chipmakers are benefiting for demand for next-generation telecoms, high-performance computing and chips for use in products from cars to medical devices. That has prompted concern among American officials about reliance on supplies that might be disrupted by conflict between China and Taiwan. They are lobbying TSMC and other chipmakers to set up factories in the United States.

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct. Nonetheless, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's “incredibly alarming.” James Holkeboer is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records. There was no immediate comment from Holkeboer. The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information. The poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.

China quashes social media about protest banners in Beijing

China quashes social media about protest banners in Beijing

China’s internet censors have moved quickly to scrub social media posts after reports that banners criticizing the Communist leadership were hung from a busy intersection in Beijing. Images on Twitter, which is blocked in China, showed smoke spiraling up from a fire on an elevated roadway and banners calling for an end to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy and the overthrow of President Xi Jinping. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the images, but the road was scarred in the area where the fire would have been. Political protest is rare in China, and police are on high alert this week in the run-up to a major Communist Party congress that opens Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News