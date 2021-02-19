The joy of celebrating a rover landing on Mars

Why should we care about a robot, at the end of the day?

For one thing, they're essentially part of us, an extension of Earth now sitting on Mars. Nearly 11 million people submitted their names to hitch a ride with Perseverance on silicon chips.

"There is something special about the first few days, because we have just landed a representative of the planet Earth on a place on Mars that no one has ever been to," said Mike Watkins, JPL director, after the Thursday landing.

For me, it's become a very personal thing. Following the journey of this rover from concept to amazing reality has been an inspiring one.

Along the way, I've met so many of the people who have dedicated years of their lives this mission. It's impossible not to feel caught up in their motivations, hopes and passion to explore.

Together, against so many challenges, they have created a technological marvel with a fitting name: Perseverance. Her search for evidence of ancient life on Mars could help answer that fundamental question at the core of humanity: Did life ever exist on another planet?