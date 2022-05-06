 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm

  • 0
United States North Korea Crypto

FILE - This June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. announced Friday, May 6, 2022, that it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.

The sanctions, imposed by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, are the first ever on a digital asset mixing service. The new sanctions also point to the growing use of digital assets to perpetuate illegal acts by state actors and individuals.

Mixing services combine various assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds.

Blender is accused of helping Lazarus Group, a sanctioned North Korean cyber hacking group, to carry out a $620 million digital currency heist in March, the biggest of its kind to date.

Treasury says Blender helped process over $20.5 million in digital currency. Lazarus Group was designated in September 2019 as a state-sponsored cyber criminal group.

People are also reading…

Four wallets, or virtual currency addresses, tied to Lazarus Group were also added to Treasury's list of sanctioned entities.

“The United States remains committed to seeking diplomacy with the DPRK and calls on the DPRK to engage in dialogue,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in statement. “At the same time, we will continue to address the DPRK’s unlawful cyber activities, as well as violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

DPRK is an acronym for the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said virtual currency mixers that assist illicit transactions “pose a threat to U.S. national security interests.”

“We are taking action against illicit financial activity by the DPRK and will not allow state-sponsored thievery and its money-laundering enablers to go unanswered," he said.

Last month, the U.S. imposed its first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to Russia's war on war. Digital currency firm Bitriver AG and 10 of its subsidiaries were included in a package of sanctions from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Lawmakers and administration officials have voiced concerns about the use of cryptocurrency to engage in illicit acts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

A GOP House race between incumbents in West Virginia pits a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman against one who voted with the Democrats for infrastructure funding. The May 10 primary contest in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican congressmen Alex Mooney and David McKinley is a test of Trump’s clout in the state. McKinley voted to pass the infrastructure bill and was condemned by both Trump and Mooney for doing so. McKinley says it would have been a betrayal not to vote for the bill in a state in dire need of upgrades. 

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

The condition ratings of thousands of dams across the U.S. remain a secret despite changes to improve the transparency of a national database. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used to withhold condition assessments from its National Inventory of Dams because of security concerns stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under a recent policy change, condition assessments and hazard ratings are available for more than one quarter of the 92,000 dams in the inventory. But the Corps still allows federal agencies and states to keep some information confidential. That means conditions still aren't being made public for some of the nation's biggest dams.

WA courts mostly not using tracking law to protect people

In April 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Tiffany Hill Act into law, named after a Vancouver mother who was murdered by her estranged, abusive husband. The law allows courts to order people accused of domestic violence to wear GPS ankle devices, which can be monitored by officials and linked to an app on the victim’s phone, alerting them when the offender is nearby. Two years later, most Washington courts are not using that option. The exception is southwest Washington's Clark County where more than a dozen offenders are being monitored. King County also has taken steps to begin using the software.

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

The European Union says it believes Apple has abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system Apple Pay. The EU’s executive arm has been investigating the technology company since 2020. The European C|ommission’s preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallets app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on its devices. The commission said Monday that the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” The commission said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices. It’s a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday for a shaky start to May following a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq slid 0.8%. Household goods makers and retailers had broad losses. Technology stocks also fell. Investors are expecting an extra-large interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve as it tries to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly was at 2.98% after briefly rising to 3.00%.

Japan's Kishida holds talks with Thailand's leader

Japan's Kishida holds talks with Thailand's leader

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met with his Thai counterpart, Prayuth Chan-ocha, for talks on economic, security and geopolitical issues, including political upheaval in Myanmar and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The two leaders also oversaw the signing of three agreements covering financial cooperation, the transfer of defense equipment and technology, and support for a COVID-19 emergency response. Kishida is in the middle of a five-nation overseas trip. He earlier visited Indonesia and Vietnam and will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom after Thailand. Prayuth says the two nations are drafting a five-year strategic plan for an economic partnership.

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

The invasion of Ukraine means fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. This year’s Victory Day won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.” Some observers believe President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment.

Watch Now: Related Video

How radical acceptance can alleviate suffering

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News