 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK spy chief says China's tech aims are a 'threat to us all'

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain Intelligence China

FILE - Jeremy Fleming, head of the British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), is photographed in London, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. In a rare public speech Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Fleming accused China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad, saying Beijing’s aggressive stance is driven by fear and poses “a huge threat to us all.”

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad, saying Beijing’s aggressive stance is driven by fear and poses “a huge threat to us all.”

Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, says Beijing’s Communist authorities are seeking to “shape the global tech ecosystem,” using technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control China’s population and increase its influence around the world.

In a rare public speech later Tuesday to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Fleming plans to say that the one-party system in Beijing seeks to control China’s population and sees other countries “as either potential adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened, bribed or coerced.”

He will say that “underlying that belief is a sense of fear.”

People are also reading…

“And we’re seeing that fear play out through the manipulation of the technological ecosystems which underpin our everyday lives — from monitoring its own citizens and restricting free speech to influencing financial systems and new domains,” Fleming will say, according to extracts of the speech released in advance.

Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses.

British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions. Last year the head of the MI6 overseas intelligence agency, Richard Moore, called China one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies.

Fleming will warn that China is seeking to fragment the infrastructure of the internet to exert greater control. He will also say China is seeking to use digital currencies used by central banks to snoop on users’ transactions and as a way of avoiding future international sanctions of the sort imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Fleming also argues that China’s BeiDou satellite system — an alternative to the widely used GPS navigation technology — could contain “a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict.”

GCHQ said Fleming will warn that the world is approaching a “sliding doors moment in history” — a reference to the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow film in which a woman's fate hinges on a seemingly trivial moment.

He’ll call on Western firms and researchers to toughen intellectual property protections and for Western countries to work harder to develop alternatives to Chinese technology, which Fleming says brings “hidden costs.”

The U.S. has banned Chinese tech firm Huawei as a security risk, and in 2020, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei to be stripped out of the U.K.’s 5G telecoms network by 2027.

Fleming will also address the war in Ukraine, saying Russia is running short of weapons and Ukraine’s “courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide.”

“Russia’s forces are exhausted,” he will say. “The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.”

GCHQ, formally known as the Government Communications Headquarters, is one of Britain's three main intelligence agencies, alongside MI5 and MI6. It did not disclose the sources of its intelligence on China and Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon to invest $972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe

Amazon to invest $972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe

Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros ($972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe. The company says the investment would grow the number of electric delivery vans it has in Europe from roughly 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025. Amazon is also hoping to purchase more than 1,500 electric trucks, up from five in the United Kingdom. And it says it will double its 25 “micro-mobility hubs," or more centrally located delivery stations in dense European cities, by 2025. Those hubs allow the company to try out different delivery methods, such as bike and foot deliveries.

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.

Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs

Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs

Japan’s top automaker Toyota says it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash. The fix will enable Toyota Motor Corp. to resume making and selling the EVs, a key model in the company’s effort to strengthen its electric lineup. Toyota officials said they hoped the fix would help restore the company’s reputation for quality.  Toyota said Thursday that the new bolt parts needed to fix the problem will become available for all global customers by November. The company said hub bolts and wheels of all vehicles in the recall will be replaced.

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

The former chief security officer for Uber has been convicted of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. Authorities say Joseph Sullivan was convicted Wednesday in San Francisco of federal charges for concealing the breach, in which hackers stole data on 57 million users and 600,000 driver's license numbers. Prosecutors say Sullivan concealed the breach from the Federal Trade Commission and secretly paid the hackers $100,000 in return for promising not to release the data. Uber's new management uncovered the truth in 2017 and made the breach public. The hackers pleaded guilty in 2019 to computer fraud conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

India's government says it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. A spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry says some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies, and that the Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud. He says the companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and are recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand.

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday's order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It's now up to the 27-member EU to assess.

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct. Nonetheless, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's “incredibly alarming.” James Holkeboer is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records. There was no immediate comment from Holkeboer. The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information. The poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

The U.S. Navy has held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom in the Persian Gulf. The drill Friday tested the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East. The exercise comes as the U.S. Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider region that it would continue using drones in the Middle East and warned against interfering with their operations. The drone drill also comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning, and logistics.

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack that stole from a telecommunications company the personal data of 9.8 million customers. Dreyfus said Thursday the government will make “urgent reforms” to the Privacy Act following the unprecedented hack last week on Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier. Dreyfus says "it’s possible” for the law to be changed in the four remaining weeks that Parliament is scheduled to sit this year. Dreyfus says penalties for failing to protect data have to be increased and companies should have to justify the “absolutely huge amounts” of customer data they hold.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight everyday mental health tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News