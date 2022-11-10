 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation.

Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.

Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show inflation eased in September but stayed near a 40-year high. That might reinforce arguments that rates have to stay elevated for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.

“An upside surprise today would present a challenge for officials who expect to slow the pace of rate hikes,” Rubeela Farooqi of High-Frequency Economics said in a report.

People are also reading…

Economists forecast Thursday’s data to show inflation decelerated to 7.9% in September from the previous month’s 8.3%. However, prices were expected to rise 0.6% compared with August, accelerating from July’s 0.1% increase.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices to show a clearer trend, is expected to accelerate to 6.5% from August’s 6.3%. That suggests costs of rent, medical services, autos and other goods and services still are rising in response to strong demand.

Traders expect the Fed to raise rates again next month but by a smaller margin of one-half percentage point after a series of 0.75 percentage-point increases. The Fed’s key lending rate is a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. A growing number of investors expect it to exceed 5% next year.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 2.1% on Wednesday as votes were counted to decide whether Republicans take control of Congress, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and other companies.

In European trading at midday, the FTSE 100 in London was 0.1% lower, the DAX in Frankfurt was unchanged and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.5%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7% to 16,081.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1% to 27,446.10. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,036.13.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 2,407.70 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was off 0.5% at 6,964.00.

India’s Sensex shed 1% to 60,447.97. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Malaysia gained.

Investors worry rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession. Traders hope indicators that show U.S. housing sales and other activity weakening might prompt the Fed to back off plans for more rate hikes.

In the United States, Republicans were within nine seats of the 218 needed to control the House of Representatives as votes still were being counted in some states. Control of the Senate depended on races in Nevada and Arizona that hadn’t been decided.

The outcome will determine how the next two years of President Joe Biden’s term play out. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power. A GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president’s ability to appoint judges.

Still, the election “impact on markets is pretty irrelevant beyond the very near term,” said David Chao of Invesco in a report. “Investors should be worried about inflation, since that will help to dictate the Fed’s future path.”

Cryptocurrencies inched back up Thursday following a major sell-off when the trading platform Binance backed away from buying troubled rival FTX citing reported investigations and other troubling details.

Bitcoin climbed to $16,334 after tumbling to $15,900 on Wednesday. The original cryptocurrency is down about 76% from last year’s high of $69,000.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 4.09% from 4.13%. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed action, dropped to 4.60% from 4.66%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 61 cents to $85.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 53 cents to $92.12 per barrel in London.

The dollar retreated to 146.35 yen from Wednesday’s 146.65 yen. The euro declined to 99.47 cents from $1.0073.

The Dow fell 2% and the Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech companies, tumbled 2.5% on Wednesday.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

As growing numbers of schools move to limit student access to cellphones, many are navigating pushback from parents. They want to be able to connect with their children at a moment’s notice. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access. But parents and caregivers who had constant access to their children during remote learning have been reluctant to give that up. Some fear losing touch with their kids during a school shooting. In some cases, parent pushback has led to a change in policy.

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. The owners of the two exchanges _ Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance _ announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday, but did not disclose any details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter. It’s a surprising turn of events after Bankman-Fried was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble. Prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply.

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments. The ratification vote follows a yearslong effort. It deletes repealed and redundant provisions and reorganizes the sprawling document. One amendment is aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. Another would require governors to give notice before commuting a death sentence.

Lawmakers say EU isn't tackling phone surveillance scandal

EU lawmakers investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments have accused the EU’s executive arm and member countries of neglecting the surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee investigating Pegasus said Tuesday that national governments “are practicing omertà” — or a code of silence. Pegasus was developed by Israel’s NSO Group and is designed to breach mobile phones and extract vast amounts of information from them, including text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. The company markets the technology as a tool to target criminals but many cases have been discovered worldwide of governments using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards

Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. The companies announced the deal Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. They will be renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair. Bollinger said in a news release it expects the deal to be completed by the end of the year.

Hacking attack idles Polish government's investment website

An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office's e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland's government's websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.

Carmaker SEAT to build Spain’s 1st electric battery plant

Spanish carmaker SEAT says it plans to build Spain's first electric car battery plant as part of a 10-billion-euro investment in the country’s electric car initiative. The Spanish government said last year that it would convert the country’s car manufacturing industry, the second-largest n Europe, with funds from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery plan. SEAT plans to build the battery plant in Sagunto, a town near the eastern city of Valencia. The company said the Volkswagen Group, which it is part of, would also electrify SEAT’s existing car plants. SEAT President Wayne Griffiths said the 10 billion-euro investment would allow the company to make affordable electric cars for domestic sales and the European export market.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to teach your children to persevere and never give up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News