 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

  • 0

Stocks shook off a shaky start and closed higher Monday, extending their gains from last week, as investors geared up for a heavy week of earnings from big technology companies.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with technology, health care and financial stocks accounting for a big share of the gains. Only materials and real estate sector stocks fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.9% higher.

Google’s parent company, along with Facebook’s parent, Amazon and Apple are all reporting their latest financial results this week. They are among the priciest stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 and their earnings this week could mean big moves, up or down, for the broader market.

Several big companies outside of the tech sector are also reporting earnings this week, including Coca-Cola, General Motors and Caterpillar.

People are also reading…

“In general, the market is sitting back and there are a few data points people are waiting to see,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

The S&P 500 rose 44.59 points to 3,797.34. The Dow gained 417.06 points to 31,499.62. The Nasdaq rose 92.90 points to 10,952.61.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index added 6.16 points, or 0.4%, to close at 1,748.40.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly surged to 4.29% before easing to 4.25%. It reached 4.22% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track investors’ expectations for Federal Reserve action on interest rates, rose to 4.50% from 4.48%.

Trading has been volatile this month, but the major indexes are solidly higher entering the last full week of October after a couple of big market rallies last week. The S&P 500 is up 5.9% so far this month, while the Dow is up 9.7%. The Nasdaq is up a more modest 3.6%.

Stocks surged on Friday after after remarks by a Federal Reserve bank president raised hopes among traders that the central bank may consider easing up on its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as it tries to quell inflation.

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said that she’s thinking about the dangers of raising interest rates too high and doing too much damage to the economy. While the Fed likely isn’t yet ready to start dialing down the size of its rate hikes, she said, “I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down. The time is now to start planning for stepping down.”

That optimism likely carried over into Monday's, helping keep investors in a buying mood, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“The key is interest rates and the Fed,” he said.

Investors are closely reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better picture of inflation's impact on different areas of the economy. Prices on everything from clothing to food remain at their highest levels in four decades. That has put pressure on companies to raise prices and cut costs, while squeezing consumers.

The Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. Interest rate increases have been weighing on pricier stocks, like technology companies, by making less-risky bonds seem more attractive in a volatile stock market.

Higher interest rates have also made borrowing more expensive and have hit the housing market particularly hard. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up to 6.94%. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%. The surge in mortgage rates has stalled a housing sector that has been hot for years.

The Fed's aggressive rate increases have economists and investors worried that the central bank could go too far in slowing the economy and push it into a recession. The U.S. economy is already slowing down and actually contracted during the first half the year. The government will release its third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. Markets have been looking for any sign that the central bank is ready to ease up on rate increases.

“The market needs to find that terminal rate,” Janasiewicz said. “Once we get comfortable with that, I think we can start to find some footing.”

Markets in Europe made solid gains. U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.

Markets in China tumbled after President Xi Jinping awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. The news roiled U.S. listed shares of some big Chinese companies. Alibaba slumped 12.5% and JD.com fell 13%.

Xi wants a bigger Communist Party role in China's business and technology development, raising fears about stunted economic growth because of too much centralized control. China's economy is also still hurting from strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The Taiwanese company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands has unveiled an electric SUV that will be produced for a Taiwan automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Taiwan's Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced. Foxconn announced plans last year to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

The Biden administration has announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia. Eleven people were charged in separate cases in New York and Connecticut. The defendants are accused of acquiring the military technology from U.S. companies and then laundering tens of millions of dollars for wealthy Russian businessmen and other sanctioned entities.

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

Eleven additional people were in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology. Ten of the deaths involved vehicles made by Tesla, though it is unclear from the data whether the technology itself was at fault or whether driver error might have been responsible. The 11th death involved a Ford pickup truck. The deaths included four crashes involving motorcycles that occurred during the spring and summer: two in Florida and one each in California and Utah.

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

Australia has proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Saturday the penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now to AU$50 million ($32 million) under amendments to be introduced to Parliament next week. A company could also be fined the value of 30% of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AU$50 million ($32 million). Since Parliament last sat, unknown hackers have stolen personal data from customers of Australia’s largest health insurer and second-largest wireless telecommunications carrier.

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Having a fast internet connection at home has become a near-requirement for many Americans, especially with the rise of remote education and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But an investigation by The Markup has found that internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city. In many cases, the poorest and least white parts of a city only are offered service that’s so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband — and providers regularly charge the same amount for that service as they do for their fastest speeds in other neighborhoods.

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well-being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair visited a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talked up administration efforts to revitalize America’s manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation.

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. A sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as their voter identification in next month's election. The 2022 elections mark the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into Mississippi's voting process. A smartphone app stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows them to use their phone in places where they would typically show a license. Around 100,000 people in Mississippi have downloaded the app and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. State leaders say Mississippi is one of 10 states with a complete mobile identification program.

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

The Paris auto show is back. Tuesday's opening is the first for the show since 2018, with it previously held every two years but the pandemic canceling it in 2020. This year's show will be shorter and some major carmakers are skipping it as auto shows lose some of their importance for the industry. The focus is on the French home team of Stellantis and Renault and on electric vehicle offerings that are becoming routine as their market share grows due to regulatory pressure in Europe. Automakers at the show include Chinese manufacturers who analysts say are making rapid technological progress as they explore expansion into Europe.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: These costumes get the most candy on Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News