White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

Ransomware Summit

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. Several administration officials are planning to participate in the event, including Wray. President Joe Biden was not expected to attend.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.

The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults.

A senior Biden administration official cited recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit. The official previewed the event on the condition of anonymity.

Among the administration officials planning to participate in the event are FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. President Joe Biden is not expected to attend.

Participating countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Companies that will take part include Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Cyber Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto, Flexxon, SAP, the Institute for Security + Technology, Siemens, Internet 2.0, Tata – TCS and Telefónica.

The previous summit took place virtually.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Facebook parent Meta has reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter. That is raising questions about whether spending $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent. The Menlo Park, California, company’s results were hurt by drop in digital ad spending as the economy falters. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is also facing stiff competition from TikTok. Its disappointing results follow weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is warning North Korea against escalating its provocations. She says the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Officials in Miami Beach have ordered residents of a 164-unit high-rise condo building to evacuate following safety concerns reported by a structural engineer. Miami Beach officials say the city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday at the oceanfront Port Royale Condominium. Officials say the 14-story building is undergoing a recertification required after 50 years, and an engineer discovered excessive movement of a concrete beam from its original position in the garage level. Other buildings in South Florida have been evacuated in similar safety scares since the June 2021 collapse in Surfside, which killed 98 people just a few miles up the beach from Port Royale.

A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. The ECB is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points. Central banks are hiking rates to cool stubbornly high inflation. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal. A WhatsApp spokesperson said it was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience. Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S.

Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.

