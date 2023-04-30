SIOUX CITY -- From a black and white publication, to a thick, colorful award-winning art and literary magazine, "The Briar Cliff Review" has undergone a metamorphosis over more than three decades.

Tricia Currans-Sheehan, an English and writing professor at Briar Cliff University, has shepherded each and every edition of "The Briar Cliff Review" from the artist and writer submission stage through publication.

The final edition of "The Briar Cliff Review" was released earlier this month, ending the award-winning magazine's 35-year run. Two years ago, former university leadership cut the Sioux City college's English and art majors, according to Currans-Sheehan.

"Without students and faculty, we don't have a magazine," she said. "The faculty editors got together when this decision was made and said, 'We'd like to end the magazine when it's strong and vibrant, rather than have it languish or deteriorate.'"

The 2023 edition of "The Briar Cliff Review" features poems, short stories, photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures and more. While the artists and writers are mostly from the Siouxland region, Currans-Sheehan said submissions from more than a dozen countries and nearly all 50 states have been selected, over the years.

Annually, Currans-Sheehan and a small staff of professors and students plow through the hundreds of submissions. From these entries, Currans-Sheehan and other Briar Cliff Review editors choose the stories that will be printed and eligible for $1,000 prizes for poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction.

"We always say our mission has been to discover new writers, to support mid-career writers, to publish the voice of those not represented in the commercial mainstream culture," she said. "But, most of all, we preserve literature and art for future readers."

'Artists are everywhere'

"The Briar Cliff Review" was founded in 1989, after the university's president at the time, Sister Margaret Wick, announced some money was available for creative projects.

Currans-Sheehan said she and Jeanne Emmons, a former Briar Cliff faculty member in the English department, came up with the idea to start a magazine. Wick gave them $3,500 to publish it.

"We had no idea if it would keep going, because in the life of literary art magazines, five years is a run, because of money," said Currans-Sheehan, who eventually had to start raising money for the magazine.

Currans-Sheehan said the first three issues were printed on Briar Cliff's "little press" and that they could only afford to produce the magazine in black and white.

"I remember, the first couple issues, somebody hit the wrong button and we lost everything. It was like, 'Sister Loretta, start typing!'" Currans-Sheehan recalled. She said a number of computer programs have been used over the years to layout the magazine, including Quark and InDesign.

The magazine's design process consists of "up on the wall reading." Currans-Sheehan said they literally put the content up on a wall and, then, all the editors start moving things around. Putting a photograph of a red couch next to a poem about a red couch, would not fly with artists, she said.

"The students are always upset, 'I put that poem next to that artwork.' It doesn't really work," she said. "You have to be careful. You compliment, but it doesn't have to be representative, so it takes us a lot longer to design the magazine than to lay out the magazine."

When asked if she has a favorite edition of "The Briar Cliff Review," Currans-Sheehan responded, "I don't know if I do." She said she hopes the magazine gives readers enjoyment and helps them realize that "artists are everywhere."

Art Center exhibition

An exhibition of artworks selected from the 35th edition of "The Briar Cliff Review" is now on display at the Sioux City Art Center through Sept. 3. This year's exhibit marks the 10th of its kind.

The artworks represented in both the magazine and the exhibition were selected by Jeff Baldus, professor of art at Briar Cliff and art editor of "The Briar Cliff Review," and Christopher Atkins, curator of the Art Center.

The selected artists are active professional artists with connections to Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, as well as art students at Siouxland colleges and universities.

Atkins hopes those who view the artworks will recall some of the literature that was associated with those pieces, an experience he described as "unfortunately, fading."

"In addition to the collaboration between the writers and the artists, the collaboration between 'The Briar Cliff Review,' Briar Cliff University and the Art Center has been a great one," he said. "You don't hear about these kinds of projects lasting more than five, six, seven years."

