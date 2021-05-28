US agency loosens mask guidance for summer campers

The U.S. vaccination campaign has been an apparent success, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining. But some public health experts saw the rollback as prematurely removing a measure that had helped drive that success. Some also faulted the agency for poorly communicating the decision.

“There is no evidence that states, businesses, event organizers and so on were given any heads up that this announcement was pending.” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, a pandemic researcher at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

A major concern has been that it can be hard to know who’s vaccinated, so unvaccinated people could quietly go maskless, causing cases to rise.

Asked how camps will sort out who is vaccinated and who is not, Sauber-Schatz said those decisions will have to be made at the local level.

That concern was raised Thursday during a virtual U.S. Chamber of Commerce event with Walensky.

Suzanne Clark, the organization’s president, said many people were relieved that vaccinated could go many places without masks. “But I think employers are still trying to figure out what that means,” she added, noting questions like whether business owners can ask employees and customers if they’ve been vaccinated.