'It was always you': Omahan marries crush from camp at Lake Okoboji

Maggie and David Convy remember their stays at Camp Foster on Lake Okoboji in Iowa as “summertime bliss.”

For 10 straight years, they attended with the same group of friends from all over the Midwest. They would spend the week singing songs and playing games and pranks.

“Life was so good,” the then-Maggie Rudersdorf said.

The pair stayed friends, and even though David lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Maggie in Omaha, she summoned up the courage to ask him to Marian High School’s senior prom.

“David drove up after taking the ACT and stayed in one of my brother’s bedrooms,” she said. “My dad made his famous waffles in the morning before David went back to KC the next day.”

They stayed in touch when David went to Kansas State and Maggie to Marquette, and then reconnected in 2018 when Maggie attended a nursing conference in Denver, where David was living.

“Sparks flew. It was like we had never left each other,” they say.

David then visited Maggie in Chicago shortly after, and Maggie then made the move from Chicago to Denver.

They met back at Camp Foster again for another big moment. The proposal.

They were visiting David’s grandparents and after a long day of swimming and boating, they made the all-to-familiar drive to camp.

They walked around reminiscing and even found both their names written in paint on the mess hall walls. David’s name is engraved on a canoe paddle in the dining hall for winning “the foster fling” two years in a row.

Then they stopped at the chapel, the heart of the camp. It’s where every morning started with announcements and evening talent shows were held on the center stage.

“David and I sat in the back row talking about how we always used to eye one another from across the aisle, hoping to catch a sudden peek or laugh about the time we danced in the talent show,” Maggie said. “We stood up to walk out and David took my hand, got down on one knee, and pulled out a beautiful ring he had made with a family heirloom diamond, asking me to be his wife. It was a surreal moment.”

They drove back to David’s grandparents house to find all of David’s family and Maggie’s parents ready to surprise them and celebrate. A banner read “It was always you.” Champagne toasts followed, with tears of happiness and lots of laughter.

“We ended the night watching fireworks over Lake Okoboji,” she said. “It was beyond magical.”

‘Magical ride’

They knew they wanted to get married in the mountains — it’s where their love story really started to flourish. They often took weekend trips to Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone to explore everything the mountains had to offer.

“David always says, ‘you just feel different in the mountains,’” Maggie said. “It’s a dreamy, magical and romantic place — that’s exactly what our vision was for our wedding. Lots of candles, greenery, elegant, and mountain rustic feels. We both love to ski the back bowls of Vail, walk the village of Vail sipping warm cocktails and dancing at The Red Lion. We wanted to share this love with our friends and family in the same place we rekindled our love. It’s been a magical ride to fall in love at 8,150 feet.”

The couple married in November, because they wanted a wedding during ski season so everyone could celebrate and then hit the slopes. They invited 200 and about 140 were able to attend.

Winter wonderland

Waking up to some gently falling snow the day of the wedding was just one of several special moments. There was also their first look at the creek next to the chapel, the tears in David’s eyes as Maggie walked down the aisle with her dad and a special Irish hand blessing by both their mothers.

Their favorite came after the ceremony, when the newly married couple went back to their room and took a moment to take it all in. “This was really special sitting by the fireplace sipping champagne looking at our wedding rings,” Maggie said. “It was a once in a lifetime moment, with butterflies of excitement in our stomachs and so much love in our hearts.”

Then came their first dance to “At Last” by Etta James, one of their favorites and 20 years after their first meeting a camp. “David said in his final speech to everyone, the only way you could describe this day is as a fairytale.”

Masking up

COVID-19 didn’t make things easy. Maggie says she can laugh now about wearing N95 masks to go to her final bridal dress fittings, nail appointments, flower meetings, etc. They had to change a few plans, with last-minute cancelations or family members who were ill.

“Overall we can’t help but think it really helped us appreciate the celebration together even more with a new perspective,” they say. “This whole situation together has really made us enjoy this time in our lives where we can focus on everything we’re truly thankful for.”

Keeping organized

To stay organized, they got a large binder to keep all their wedding contracts, emails and contacts. Binder separators kept each element separate.

If marrying later in the day, consider a first look. The day goes so fast, and that gives you lots of photos, videos and memories as a couple. David says make it easier by surrounding yourself with easy-going people.

They participated in a Pre-Cana retreat in Denver, giving them uninterrupted time to sit with each other and talk about their goals and dreams. The reception location in Vail offered a full-service coordinator to help with planning.

“That was incredibly helpful to pass off all vendor information and not have to stress about coordinating,” Maggie said. “She helped so much with planning. She was incredible.”

Etsy was also a great source for ideas.

The trip said it all

Their favorite gift was having both sides of their immediate families in Vail as well as so many of their friends make the trip. David’s four grandparents were all in attendance. Their maid of honor, Katie Williams Huerter, also attended Camp Foster with them.

Maggie wrapped her wedding bouquet with pearls from her late grandmother that have been passed down. Maggie’s cousin Kay, who passed away from cancer two years ago, also wore them at her wedding. “So these pearls are incredibly special,” she said. Maggie also wore a wedding diamond from her other grandmother.

Together at last

During their planning, they would step back to remember the “why.” Navigating the planning process in such unprecedented times was stressful, but it constantly kept them in check about what the wedding day is truly about — spending the rest of your life with your best friend.

“I specifically remember looking up at David and getting butterflies in my stomach, thinking to myself, ‘It’s David Convy. I cannot believe I am marrying my Camp Foster crush,’” Maggie said. “David always says, the hard part of finding each other was over and now we get to spend forever together (even if he had to wait 15 years to finally kiss me).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0