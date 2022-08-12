La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group

You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire.

Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband.

A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.

They were the same age and he was single and she kept sending Brooke pictures.

“When introducing me to Diane she says, ‘Diane, meet your future daughter-in-law, Brooke.’ I was mortified to say the least,” Brooke said. “While at dinner, Tina and the other teachers were invested in setting me up with Eric. They got his number and texted him about me and gave him my number. We started texting from there and, a week later, we met for the first time in person and went on our first date. And as they say, the rest is history.”

PLAN B WAS PERFECT

After Eric proposed, Brooke found out he’d had a different plan for popping the question. Their favorite holiday is Halloween, so each year they go to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, for its Haunt event. It includes the rides during the day and haunted houses at night. Eric originally wanted to propose on the annual trip, but due to COVID, it was canceled in 2020.

Eric then had to come up with plan B. On Christmas morning, they opened their gifts to each other as normal. Then he said he had one more gift and got down on one knee.

“He said some sweet things, which I cannot remember because I was freaking out in my head, and then pulled the ring from his pocket,” Brooke said. “I am so happy the proposal ended up being plan B because it was so intimate.”

MORE TIME FOR FUN

Brooke first thought that April or May would be nice for the ceremony, which she envisioned as being simple and elegant with lots of white, greenery, baby’s breath and pops of dusty rose. But then Eric reminded her that school would still be in session, she would be crazy busy and they wouldn’t be able to get away for their honeymoon.

June 25 was the only open date that would work, which also happened to be the 40th wedding anniversary of Brooke’s aunt and uncle. “My mom wanted to do something special for them, so she got balloons to put on the back of their chairs at the reception.”

They spent most of their $30,000 budget on the venue, photographer and catering for 160 guests.

GO WITH THE FLOW

One of the funniest moments came during the ceremony, when the music cut out as the bridal party was walking down the aisle. Brooke waited with her dad, the DJ checked on the generator and the officiant jokingly said that Eric was going to tell a story about Brooke while waiting for the music to come back on.

“The guests got a good laugh and I hear the look on Eric’s face was priceless,” Brooke said. “Our officiant was very familiar with the venue and started telling the guests about the history of the property while the music was getting fixed. We always hope things go perfectly, but you just have to laugh when it doesn’t.”

The sweetest moment came during the first look. It was set for around 2 p.m., and they couple hadn’t seen each other for a while.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Wow we made it, we are finally here after 1½ years of planning.’ It was so surreal.”

GENERATIONS OF LOVE

The La Vista couple did lots of things to make the day their own. One of their favorites was their “Generations of Love” table. “We featured wedding photos from our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents to display. It was so cool to see the photos all together.”

Because it was an outdoor ceremony in the summer, they provided paper fans. Not program fans, just some cute ones that Brooke found on Amazon. “I displayed the fans with a sign that said, ‘For our number one fans, please take one.’ The fans were a hit and something people weren’t as likely to just toss out.”

They saved money by doing their own cocktail hour snacks. Brooke found an idea online to do “his favorite/her favorite” snacks. Their wedding planner put the snacks in labeled cellophane bags at each table in the reception area. “For his favorite, we did pub mix and for my favorite we did brownie brittle. That also seemed to be a hit as well. People enjoyed the snacks and the ‘his favorite/her favorite’ added another personal touch.”

With the ceremony and reception at the same location, they couldn’t do a party bus So they did a hayrack ride after the ceremony instead with their wedding party and photographer. “We got to have drinks on the ride, and Eric and I stopped along the way to get more pictures. It was one of our favorite parts of the wedding day.”

They opted for a sweetheart table at the reception instead of a head table. It gave them a chance to enjoy each other for part of the day. They reserved two tables for the wedding party and family right in front, so they were all still close by. “This also allowed us to have our wedding party sit with their significant other. I’ve been on the other side of it and know it can be a little uncomfortable not being able to sit with your significant other at a wedding and I know our wedding party greatly appreciated it.”

The weather was gorgeous, so most people spent the evening outside. Their wedding planner brought some yard games, which guests enjoyed. Brooke said having a planner was amazing.

“My advice would be to remember the day is about you and your spouse,” she said. “Take time to enjoy each other like doing a sweetheart table or sneaking away for sunset pictures.”

MORE FUN FOR THEM

Their favorite wedding gift was the honeymoon fund on their wedding website. It was easy for guests to use, and it allowed them to make the most of their honeymoon.

“We went all out on our honeymoon and used the funds to get a massage, have a private dinner over the water, purchase pictures, get a cabana over the water and to try snuba (a cross between snorkeling and scuba diving),” Brooke said.

LOVING LIFE TOGETHER

Eric says that Brooke is the greatest thing that ever happened to him, and he can’t imagine life without her by his side.

“She is the most caring person I have ever met,” he said. “She is always looking at new cats and dogs that we could potentially adopt and provide a loving home for. Being a kindergarten teacher, she loves kids and has the most patience of anyone I have ever met.”

Brooke said Eric lives up to his billing as a great guy and is the sweetest man she’s ever known.

“He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat,” she said. “Whenever I feel anxious or nervous, I know I can talk to him because he is a great listener and always knows how to console me and make me feel better.”