No stress nuptials: Omaha couple enjoys dreamy destination wedding

Sara Connell thought boyfriend Brett Helling was just taking her to a business event at Stirnella.

She had no clue that Brett had cooked up different plans for the night, even though it was the location of their first date in October 2020. They’d met at the house of a mutual friend in 2016, but nothing came of it and they didn’t cross paths again until four years later.

This time, Brett was proposing.

“He rented out the whole restaurant and had flowers and candles and it was the dreamiest,” Sara says. “He proposed and then had dinner for just the two of us. After that, our families showed up and then, after that, all of our friends. It was the most perfect proposal with all of the people we love.”

They were married in Arizona in March, an event that Sara wanted to be just as romantic as the proposal.

“I wanted people to feel like they could take a night off from life, be in a dreamy environment and just have fun.”

Destination wedding

Sara is a teacher, so she had to schedule the wedding around the school year calendar. She wanted it outside, keeping it organic and authentic.

“I got much of my inspiration from wedding venues in Tuscany, Italy, and wanted to bring that style to Arizona,” she said.

The venue and food were her biggest budget items, though Sara learned that flowers aren’t cheap, either.

“I wanted to make sure our guests had a good experience and were taken care of.”

Special moments

Seeing each other for the first time the day of the ceremony was memorable.

“We planned the wedding in about six months and it was so worth it when we saw each other for the first time and finally got to the moment we had been dreaming of together,” she said.

A funny moment came when their flower girl, Sara’s 4-month-old nice Nora, couldn’t make it to the wedding at the last minute.

“Brett’s 31-year-old twin brother Andrew and Andrew’s son Robbie had to step in,” Sara said.

The real focus

Sara says her best advice for brides would be to focus on the marriage, not the wedding. It’s a beautiful day, she said, and something everyone dreams of, but it is one night and the marriage is your whole life.

“Choose to soak in the day instead of getting stressed. You only get one day doing it so might as well have fun instead of worrying nothing will go right or getting upset when it does,” she said. “Enjoy planning your dream wedding day, but make your biggest investment in your relationship with your future spouse.”

Sara said Lovestruck Events organized everything and made sure the day went smoothly, so she didn’t have to worry.

Say yes to the dress

That attitude helped Sara handle it as their wedding day loomed and she still hadn’t received her dress. She had ordered it late and it didn’t arrive until six days before the big day. She had made her alteration appointments months before, though, and the dress was finished with two days to spare.

“Morgan at For the One Bridal was amazing in tracking it. Livi’s Designs Bridal Tailoring were also amazing getting it done in time,” Sara said. “I really wasn’t stressed about it though. It’s just a dress, right? I knew everything was going to be great and at the end of the day I was going to get married with or without that dress.”

Honeymoon can wait

They couple loved that they decided to wait on their honeymoon and do a relaxing mini-moon instead after the wedding. They spent a few days at a wellness resort and spa in Arizona, and it was perfect.

“It was quiet and relaxing and we could unwind from all of the craziness of wedding week and then look forward to a bigger trip down the road,” Sara said. They went to Hawaii in June after school was out.

Getting to know you

Sara and Brett didn’t live together before the wedding and she said they’ve learned a lot about each other since then. Sara said she didn’t realize that Brett could eat the same thing every day and be content. Brett didn’t realize that Sara went to bed every night at 9:15.

“She really does,” he said. “She wasn’t joking.”

But Sara says Brett is the most loyal and hard-working person she’s ever met. He doesn’t settle for anything less than the best.

“I love how that quality carries into our relationship,” she said. “He pushes me to be better. We also have a lot of fun together and we even each other out beautifully.”

Brett says Sara is kind, compassionate and everything they do is a fun adventure.

“I am so blessed to have married a woman that supports my goals and ambitions,” he said.