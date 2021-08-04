Omaha couple feeling sky-high after proposal, wedding ceremony

Cody Fry was in a free fall when boyfriend Greg Hladik floated close, grabbed his hand and attempted to put a ring on his finger.

When you’re a passionate skydiver like Hladik, nothing says “I love you” like a mid-air proposal, perfectly timed for the short time he had before his parachute deployed. Even if the cheap ring wouldn’t stay put.

Fry said he was in shock.

“When you are falling 120 miles an hour, it’s a little intense,” Fry said. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

It was actually just a hint of what was to come when they hit the ground. Friends were waiting with champagne as Hladik pulled out the real engagement ring, dropped to a knee and asked Fry to marry him.

Of course Fry said yes.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “He did good.”

That wasn’t the end of the high-flying shenanigans.

Hladik, who has made more than 2,000 jumps, dropped in on their wedding photo session, too.

Fry said that made quite the hit with his family. They were taking pictures and cheering. Then guests got to take an airplane ride, too.